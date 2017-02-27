Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool

Jamie Vardy felt Leicester City provided the perfect response to the criticism they have faced in the wake of Claudio Ranieri's sacking in the dominant 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool.
England striker Vardy scored his first top-flight goals since December 10, either side a spectacular Danny Drinkwater strike, to lift reigning champions Leicester out of the relegation zone four days on from Ranieri leaving the King Power Stadium.
The sight of the mastermind of one of the great feats of modern football leaving the scene less than 10 months down the line left a bitter taste for many, with speculation over dressing room discontent playing a part in the amiable Italian's downfall doing little for Leicester's players from a public relations point of view.
A performance reminiscent of their charge towards glory last season, as opposed to their torpid efforts this time around, did something to repair the damage and Vardy struggled to put his finger on why he and the Foxes have struggled so much this term.
"We've come under a lot of unfair stick with the stuff that's been in the press and online lately," he told Sky Sports.
"You've seen the lads wanted to put in a reaction and now it's up to us to consistently do that.
"I couldn't tell you [why Leicester have been so poor], I couldn't put my finger on it.
"We've been working hard and it's not been happening but, luckily, it's all clicked
"I wouldn't say [there was] more effort. Shakes [interim manager Craig Shakespeare] before the game told me to play a lot higher and there were weaknesses where we thought we could hurt them.
"I've been very frustrated with the amount of goals I've got this season but hopefully those two will push me on and there are lots more to follow.
"We just needed to show that we've got that fighting intensity. Win or lose, as long as we got the performance right we could hold our heads high at the end but I think we deserved the three points."
Fellow goalscorer Drinkwater credited a back-to-basics approach - one that was gilded by his impeccable effort from 25 yards.
"We kind of make our game on those basics - talking, moving, high pressure, high intensity. It's about going back to basics and making it happen.
"We pressed them high up the pitch, it caused them problems and helped us.
"It's something we need to build on. Three points against Liverpool is a massive win and we have to kick on from here."
