Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals

Barcelona star Neymar said the reigning LaLiga champions are only focused on themselves after keeping the pressure on leaders Real Madrid.

Usual suspect Lionel Messi was the hero again, scoring with four minutes remaining to lift Barca past Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday.

Scores had been level after Diego Godin cancelled out Rafinha's 64th-minute opener in the Spanish capital.

Barca's fourth consecutive league win ensured they stayed within a point of Madrid, who have a game in hand after rallying to beat Villarreal 3-2.

"We do not think about other teams, we must look after ourselves," Neymar said post-match.

"Our rivals will do their bit or they will fail.

"I am happy for the win, we knew it would be very difficult, and congratulations to the team."

Luis Suarez assisted Rafinha for the opening goal just past the hour-mark at Vicente Calderon and the Uruguay star is not giving up on the title after 24 rounds.

"There's still a lot of league to go but a win here was a boost for our confidence," Suarez said. "The important thing was to take all three points.

"All the players were on top form. We have shown that we have the ambition to fight for the title.

"We knew that this was a great chance to turn the league around."