New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is edging ever closer to signing a new contract, with agent Mino Raiola saying the deal is "99.99999999 per cent done".

Raiola revealed in December that the Belgium international's renewal at Goodison Park was "99.9%" completed.

And now he has suggested the deal has moved even closer to fruition, despite Lukaku being linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and former club Chelsea.

Asked by talkSPORT if Lukaku was signing, Raiola said: "Yes. It is 99.99999999% [done]!

"We are signing a longer contract, so for sure the intention is [to stay].

"In football, contracts are not there to be going until the end sometimes, but there is always two parties in the deal.

"If everybody thinks it is better to move on, then that will be done at that moment. But for this moment, he is signing a contract with Everton."

Lukaku equalled Duncan Ferguson's club record of 60 Premier League goals for Everton with his strike in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The 23-year-old - whose present contract expires in 2019 - has 17 top-flight goals in 25 matches this season, putting him level with Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez on top of the league's goalscoring charts.