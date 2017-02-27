Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak

Jesse Lingard is loving every minute of his magnificent goal streak at Wembley but says he does not know what is causing it after helping Manchester United to EFL Cup glory.

The winger was a surprise starter in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Southampton, with Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford left on the substitutes' bench at his expense.

But Lingard took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring United's second goal to follow up on his FA Cup final-winning goal against Crystal Palace last May and his Wembley strike in August's Community Shield victory over Leicester City.

Lingard, clearly relishing his run at England's national stadium, posted a spoof image on Instagram after the match which showed him sitting on top of the stadium's roof writing, "Wembley – always a pleasure".

Its Lit Wembley Always A Pleasure #mufc A post shared by Jesse Lingard (@jesselingard) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Asked by MUTV what was behind his Wembley run, Lingard said: "I'm not too sure really!

"When I scored the first time and we lifted the trophy it was a mad feeling. Since then you want to carry that on the other times you play at Wembley.

"Man United have got a history of winning trophies. We won two last year - one at the start of the season - so we have obviously got a knack for winning them.

"As soon as you have that winning feeling you always want more and this is up there [with my FA Cup final goal].

"It has helped the team win another trophy. That is why you are on the pitch, to help your team."