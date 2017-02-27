Related

Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane

27 February 2017 16:07

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane conceded he needs to give more game-time to Isco and Alvaro Morata after their starring roles in the comeback victory over Villarreal.

Zidane's men recovered from two goals down at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday to dramatically win 3-2, scoring three goals in the final 26 minutes.

Isco came off the substitutes' bench when the score was 2-0 – playing a part in two of the three Madrid goals – while Morata entered the field at 2-2 and scored the winner with seven minutes remaining.

Isco and Morata have only made 11 and seven league starts respectively this season and Zidane acknowledged that is something that needs to change.

"There is no doubt that Isco and Morata deserve to get more minutes," the Madrid boss told reporters.

"They did very well and changed the game for us. I'm certain that we will need to call on the whole squad. 

"I gave Morata a couple of tactical bits of advice and told him he needed to be in the box to finish any chances and for him to stick on Bruno in the middle when we were defending. 

"He got his goal and we are all happy. It was important for us to get the three points to remain top."

Zidane added: "At 2-0 down we had to change something. We did so and it worked out well for us. We made an attacking change and enjoyed more possession in their half. 

"We knew that we were coming up against a good side, who have being doing fantastically well at home. We had to be patient and our substitutions ended up changing the game. "

The victory ensured Madrid bounced back from their loss to Valencia and has them one point clear of Barcelona with a game in hand at the top of the table as they push for a first title since 2012. 

Villarreal

L W W L D

2 - 3

Real Madrid

W L W W W
Competition
Primera División
Date
26 February 2017
Game week
24
Kick-off
20:45
Half-time
0 - 0
Full-time
2 - 3
Venue
Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)
Attendance
21415

Goals

Trigueros 50'  
1 - 0
C. Bakambu 56'
(assist by Bruno) 
2 - 0
2 - 1
64' G. Bale
 (assist by Daniel Carvajal)
2 - 2
2 - 3
83' Álvaro Morata
 (assist by Marcelo)

Lineups

# Player Bookings
1 Sergio Asenjo Substituted
5 M. Musacchio
2 Mario Gaspar 90'
11 Jaume Costa
6 Víctor Ruíz
21 Bruno 73'
8 J. dos Santos
14 Trigueros Substituted 50'
19 Samu Castillejo
15 Adrián Substituted
17 C. Bakambu 56'
Coach: Fran Escribá
# Player Bookings
1 K. Navas
4 Sergio Ramos 77'
3 Pepe 90+1'
12 Marcelo
2 Daniel Carvajal
19 L. Modrić
8 T. Kroos
14 Casemiro Substituted
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 74'
9 K. Benzema Substituted
11 G. Bale Substituted 64'
Coach: Z. Zidane

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
13

Andrés Fernández Substituted

for Sergio Asenjo 35'
7

D. Cheryshev Substituted

for Adrián 57'
16

Rodri Hernández Substituted

for Trigueros 75'
9

Soldado

73'
12

Álvaro González

74'
20

R. Soriano

22

A. Rukavina

# Player Bookings
22

Isco Substituted

for Casemiro 58'
21

Álvaro Morata Substituted

for K. Benzema 77'

 83'
17

Lucas Vázquez Substituted

for G. Bale 89'
6

Nacho

10

J. Rodríguez

13

Kiko Casilla

16

M. Kovačić

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 23 +38 55
2 Barcelona 24 +45 54
3 Sevilla 24 +19 52
4 Atlético Madrid 24 +23 45
5 Real Sociedad 24 +5 44
6 Villarreal 24 +14 39
7 Eibar 24 +8 38
8 Athletic Club 24 +2 38
9 Espanyol 24 +2 35
10 Celta de Vigo 23 +0 34
11 Deportivo Alavés 24 -5 33
12 Las Palmas 24 -4 28
13 Valencia 24 -9 26
14 Málaga 24 -9 26
15 Real Betis 23 -14 24
16 Leganés 24 -19 21
17 Deportivo La C… 23 -13 19
18 Sporting Gijón 24 -22 17
19 Granada 24 -30 16
20 Osasuna 24 -31 10

