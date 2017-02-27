´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was so upset about his lack of playing time he told people not to speak to him, but now he is eager for a long stay at the club.

The Spain international made his 300th Premier League appearance on Saturday, scoring one and setting up another in a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

It was just Fabregas' sixth league start of the campaign, with another 11 appearances coming off the bench.

The 29-year-old said he initially struggled with his lack of game time under Antonio Conte.

"In the beginning, when I didn't play, I told people to not even speak to me because I was really upset," Fabregas told UK newspapers.

"But now that changes with time, age, maturity and experience, which all help you to understand that the most important thing is always the team.

"Don't get me wrong: I want to play. But sometimes you have to fight for it."

Fabregas' lack of playing time led to speculation he could be set for a move to China.

However, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder said he was committed to Chelsea for as long as he was wanted.

"For sure, it's Chelsea I'm thinking about," Fabregas said.

"Until the day Chelsea tell me they don't want me, I can leave, and it happens to everyone, then you have to move on.

"When my brain says you can't do it anymore then I will move, probably away from Europe. But for now, it's all about Chelsea and performing here."

Conte's side are flying high in the Premier League, holding a 10-point lead at the top.