Related

Article

Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent

27 February 2017 13:24

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola says the AC Milan goalkeeper deserves to play in a great team and cannot be sure of his future at San Siro until the club's new ownership in place.

Donnarumma turned 18 on Saturday and the teenager's birthday was marked by a 1-0 win over Sassuolo a day later.

The youngster is seen as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon for Italy and has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, though he has a contract at Milan until June 2018.

Milan are set to be taken over by Chinese investors Sino-Europe Sports and Raiola wants to talk with the new owners before committing Donnarumma's future to the club.

"Did I expect this growth? [from Donnarumma] Let's say that in Italy it is difficult that a guy could make his debut at his age," Raiola told reporters.

"Is he staying in Milan? I have not heard anything from the new Milan, for me Milan is represented by [Adriano] Galliani so I have nothing to talk about with the new Milan.

"The boy goes his way and I go mine, these are clear agreements, so I have to look to the future and its possibilities, then the choice is made by the players themselves.

"I think it is only right for me to see what Milan will be. It is the most important question that you have not asked, you are focusing on renewal and you don't know what Milan will be.

"No one will be able to tell, much less me than Milan themselves, if indeed the deal [the takeover] comes through.

"Until you see the new ownership and I begin to talk to them I cannot have a clear idea.

"Does he deserve a great Milan? No, he deserves a great team. I'm not married to anyone, my job is not to be a fan of a team."

Sponsored links

Info

Sassuolo

L W L W L

0 - 1

Milan

W W D W L
Competition
Serie A
Date
26 February 2017
Game week
26
Kick-off
15:00
Half-time
0 - 1
Full-time
0 - 1
Venue
MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore (Reggio nell'Emilia)

Goals
0 - 1
22' C. Bacca (PG)

Lineups

# Player Bookings
47 A. Consigli
23 M. Gazzola
13 F. Peluso 26'
15 F. Acerbi
39 C. Dell'Orco
21 A. Aquilani 21'
32 A. Duncan 90+3'
6 L. Pellegrini Substituted 58'
11 G. Defrel Substituted 23'
16 M. Politano Substituted
25 D. Berardi 8' 12'
Coach: E. Di Francesco
# Player Bookings
99 G. Donnarumma
29 G. Paletta
17 C. Zapata
21 L. Vangioni
20 I. Abate
23 J. Sosa Substituted 30'
33 J. Kucka Substituted 11'
91 A. Bertolacci 38'
70 C. Bacca Substituted 22'
7 Deulofeu
8 Suso
Coach: V. Montella

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
10

A. Matri Substituted

for L. Pellegrini 70'
90

A. Ragusa Substituted

for M. Politano 78'
27

F. Ricci Substituted

for G. Defrel 84'
1

A. Pomini

7

S. Missiroli

12

S. Sensi

17

N. Pierini

22

L. Mazzitelli

28

P. Cannavaro

55

T. Letschert

79

G. Pegolo

98

C. Adjapong

# Player Bookings
80

M. Pašalić Substituted

for J. Kucka 65'
11

L. Ocampos Substituted

for C. Bacca 76'
16

A. Poli Substituted

for J. Sosa 87'
2

M. De Sciglio

9

G. Lapadula

10

K. Honda

14

M. Fernández

15

G. Gómez

30

M. Storari

35

A. Plizzari

73

M. Locatelli

96

D. Calabria

Monday 27 February

14:55 Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
14:30 New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
14:28 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
14:03 Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
13:57 Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
13:38 Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
13:33 Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
13:24 Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
13:17 Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
12:07 Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
11:44 Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
10:06 PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
09:10 Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
06:31 Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
05:33 Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
05:04 Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
04:12 Klopp talks down player power
04:11 Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
03:07 ´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
02:56 ´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
02:32 Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
02:19 ´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
01:58 Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
01:31 Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
01:07 Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
01:03 Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
00:34 Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
00:23 Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
00:21 Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
00:05 Emery warns PSG against complacency

Sunday 26 February

23:59 Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
23:57 Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
23:48 Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
23:28 Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
23:03 Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
23:02 Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
22:50 Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
22:25 Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
21:23 Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
21:06 Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
20:48 It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
20:20 Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
20:14 Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
20:05 Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
19:53 He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
19:45 Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
19:28 Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
19:27 Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
19:09 Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
18:46 Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
18:33 Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
18:20 Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
18:18 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
17:53 Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
17:33 What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
17:17 Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
17:01 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
16:56 Zarate confirms ACL injury
16:39 Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
16:23 Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
16:20 Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
15:53 Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
13:58 ´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
13:28 Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
11:59 O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
11:06 ´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
10:24 Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
09:26 Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
08:01 Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
06:48 ´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
04:42 Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
02:52 Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
02:29 Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
02:07 Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
00:09 Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
00:04 Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny

Saturday 25 February

23:45 Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
23:27 Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
22:36 Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
21:42 Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
21:27 Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
21:11 I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
20:41 Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
20:39 Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
20:24 Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
20:18 Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
19:58 Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
19:43 Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
19:34 Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
19:27 Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
19:26 We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
19:23 Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
19:03 Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
18:49 Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
18:29 Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
18:29 RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
18:12 Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
18:02 Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
18:01 Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
17:59 Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
17:53 West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
17:52 Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
17:40 Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
17:30 Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
17:18 Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
17:16 #Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
16:42 Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
16:23 Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
16:14 Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
14:49 Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
14:49 Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
14:35 A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
14:31 Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
14:16 I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
14:06 LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
13:35 Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
13:12 Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
13:12 Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
12:47 Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
12:13 Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
12:07 Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
11:54 Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
11:04 Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
10:25 Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
09:00 Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
07:27 Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
06:49 ´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
06:02 Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
05:07 You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
04:56 Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
03:50 Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
02:34 Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
02:14 Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
01:33 Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
00:30 Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
00:22 I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
00:15 It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 26 +38 66
2 Roma 26 +34 59
3 Napoli 26 +31 54
4 Atalanta 26 +16 51
5 Lazio 26 +16 50
6 Internazionale 26 +14 48
7 Milan 26 +8 47
8 Fiorentina 25 +7 40
9 Torino 25 +6 35
10 Sampdoria 26 -1 35
11 Chievo 26 -6 35
12 Cagliari 26 -17 31
13 Sassuolo 26 -7 30
14 Udinese 26 -7 29
15 Bologna 26 -15 28
16 Genoa 26 -13 26
17 Empoli 26 -22 22
18 Palermo 26 -28 15
19 Crotone 26 -24 13
20 Pescara 26 -30 12

Facebook