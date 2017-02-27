Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola says the AC Milan goalkeeper deserves to play in a great team and cannot be sure of his future at San Siro until the club's new ownership in place.

Donnarumma turned 18 on Saturday and the teenager's birthday was marked by a 1-0 win over Sassuolo a day later.

The youngster is seen as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon for Italy and has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, though he has a contract at Milan until June 2018.

Milan are set to be taken over by Chinese investors Sino-Europe Sports and Raiola wants to talk with the new owners before committing Donnarumma's future to the club.

A special birthday deserves special wishes: this is our surprise for @gigiodonna1​!

Ecco la nostra sorpresa per Gigio! #Gigio18 pic.twitter.com/33v6BJMAIv — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2017

"Did I expect this growth? [from Donnarumma] Let's say that in Italy it is difficult that a guy could make his debut at his age," Raiola told reporters.

"Is he staying in Milan? I have not heard anything from the new Milan, for me Milan is represented by [Adriano] Galliani so I have nothing to talk about with the new Milan.

"The boy goes his way and I go mine, these are clear agreements, so I have to look to the future and its possibilities, then the choice is made by the players themselves.

"I think it is only right for me to see what Milan will be. It is the most important question that you have not asked, you are focusing on renewal and you don't know what Milan will be.

"No one will be able to tell, much less me than Milan themselves, if indeed the deal [the takeover] comes through.

"Until you see the new ownership and I begin to talk to them I cannot have a clear idea.

"Does he deserve a great Milan? No, he deserves a great team. I'm not married to anyone, my job is not to be a fan of a team."