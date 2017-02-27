Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa

Celtic star Moussa Dembele is worth £50million and good enough to play for Real Madrid, according to team-mate Cristian Gamboa.

Dembele, 20, is enjoying a prolific campaign in Scotland, scoring 15 goals in 24 league games for the runaway leaders.

He also netted five Champions League goals, leading to speculation linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

But it will take a massive bid to secure Dembele from Celtic, team-mate Gamboa said.

"I'd give you £50m for him, but I don't have the money," he said, via the Daily Express.

"He is a good player. He can go wherever he wants. We enjoy having him here and hope we can enjoy having him for a long time.

"He can go to Real Madrid or wherever he wants. He is a top-class player. The age he is, just 20, means there is a lot that he still has to do.

"But he is having a really good season for Celtic. It is good for Celtic and it is good for us as a group. We enjoy it."

Dembele struck a brace in his most recent outing, a 2-0 win over Hamilton Academical, to take his tally to nine in his past four games.

Gamboa, a 52-time Costa Rica international, said there was plenty more to come from Dembele.

"Just imagine what he's going to be like when he's 25 when he is a more mature player and he has more experience," he said.

"He is a strong player and he shows everyone that in training all the time. I wish the best for him. But we enjoy him just now.

"He may go to another club, but just now he is here until at least the end of the season so we should enjoy his football and his goals."