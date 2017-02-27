Related

Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge

27 February 2017

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has been ordered to carry out 31 days of community service in relation to a domestic violence charge.

The punishment comes after an incident involving Hernandez and his ex-girlfriend Amelia Llorente on February 3.

Llorente has been handed the same punishment, along with a €180 fine for causing damage to Hernandez's car.

The pair are also the subject of a mutual restraining order that stipulates they must not come within 500 metres of one another or communicate by any means for six months.

Prosecutors had requested a seven-month jail term for Hernandez and four months for Llorente.

