AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw

Lokomotiv scored the second-fastest goal in AFC Champions League history as they defeated 2015 runners-up Al Ahli 2-0 in Group A.

Salamat Kutibaev's header from Marat Bikmaev's cross was officially timed at just 19 seconds.

That is only bettered by a strike from Sebastian Soria, who scored in nine seconds for Lekhwiya against Pakhtakor in the 2013 competition.

Lokomotiv, who play in Uzbekistan, had suffered defeat to Al Taawoun in their opener, but wrapped up their first points of the campaign when they doubled their lead after 57 minutes.

Bikmaev was the scorer on this occasion, finding the bottom corner from Sardor Mirzayev's pass.

Al Ahli were frustrated by home goalkeeper Ignatiy Nesterov as they failed to build on an opening-day win over Esteghlal.





LEKHWIYA SALVAGE DRAMATIC DRAW

Elsewhere, Lekhwiya salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw at Al Fateh.

Nam Tae-hee scored a magnificent volleyed equaliser with four minutes remaining, finding the top corner to claim a point that leaves the Qatari side second in Group B.

Visitors Lekhwiya had moved ahead when Youssef El Arabi followed up his double from matchday one with a header from Youssef Msakni's cross.

Al Fateh gave themselves hope of victory with goals either side of half-time - Nathan Junior scoring a penalty after Luiz Junior had been penalised for handball, before Sayyaf Al-Bishi scored from close range following goalkeeper Amine Lecomte's mistake.

However, Nam had the last word to ensure Lekhwiya extended their unbeaten group-stage run against Saudi Arabian clubs to five matches.

JOY FOR IRAN AS BOTH CLUBS WIN

Both of the Iranian clubs in action recorded victories on Monday, with tournament debutants Esteghlal Khuzestan sitting top of Group B after a second straight triumph.

The Iranian champions defeated Al Jazira 1-0 away from home courtesy of Aloys Nong, who scored in the second minute with what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Hassan Beit Saeid hit the crossbar with a free kick for Khuzestan, while Musallem Fayez headed against the bar for bottom-of-the-group Al Jazira.

The day's other game saw Esteghlal cruise to a 3-0 home win over Al Taawoun.

Kaveh Rezaei struck after 34 seconds, before second-half strikes from Mohsen Karimi and Padovani sealed a win that means all teams in Group A are tied on three points.