What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display

Hat-trick hero Harry Kane hailed Tottenham's ruthless first-half performance as they defeated Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.

The England international scored three times and set up Dele Alli for the fourth before the break as the home side ran riot at White Hart Lane.

Kane became the first Spurs player to score a hat-trick for the fourth time in the Premier League, with his performance helping to banish thoughts of a poor display in his side's shock Europa League exit at the hands of Gent.

And the 23-year-old was delighted with his team's response to that disappointment, telling Sky Sports: "It was important. We wanted to come out and get back to winning ways. Thursday was very difficult for us but what a first half that was."

Kane's first of the match took him to 100 goals at club level and set him on course for a second hat-trick in consecutive domestic matches.

"I got told on Thursday that I was on 99 so it's nice to beat those kind of records," he said. "Hopefully there'll be another 100 in the next few years.

"We've been dominant here at White Hart Lane. It was another clean sheet. We want to keep that going."

4 - Harry Kane now has four @premierleague hat-tricks for Spurs, more than any other player (Keane/Defoe both with 3). Leader. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017

Alli's goal came as a relief to the 20-year-old midfielder, who was widely criticised for being sent off in the first half against Gent for an ugly challenge on Brecht Dejaegere.

"I felt horrible after the game and at half-time, and I went to see the guy to see if he was alright straight after the game," he said. "It was important for me to bounce back.

"When that happens, you want to put it right. I owed it to the fans to help the team as much as I could."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes was livid with the way his side allowed Spurs to take control of the match before the interval.

"The game's done in the first half," he told BBC Sport. "The manner of the goals we conceded was not good enough at any level. The second half was zero conceded and I guess that's a positive but that's because Spurs didn't push.

"We were too passive and not doing enough to stop balls going to our goal. Clearly Spurs are very good but if you allow teams time and space then good players will hurt you."