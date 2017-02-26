Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround

Alvaro Morata sealed a dramatic comeback as Real Madrid proved they will take some stopping in LaLiga's title race with an enthralling 3-2 victory at Villarreal.
Villarreal had seemingly blown a three-way battle for the title with Barcelona and Sevilla wide open when quickfire second-half goals from Manu Trigueros and Cedric Bakambu had the hosts 2-0 up at Estadio de la Ceramica.
However, Madrid - beaten by Valencia last time out - produced an emphatic response with three goals in 19 second-half minutes to avoid back-to-back losses and seal three points that sees them go back top of LaLiga with a game in hand.
The visitors were second best throughout much of the match, but Gareth Bale - starting for the first time since November after an ankle injury - led the comeback with a well-placed header in the 64th minute.
The ever prolific Cristiano Ronaldo then restored parity by becoming LaLiga's leading penalty scorer with 57 after Bruno Soriano was harshly penalised for handball in the area.
And substitute Morata secured a vital three points with six minutes to go when he headed home Marcelo's cross to spark joyous celebrations from Madrid, who are now one clear of second-placed Barca.
57 - Cristiano Ronaldo is now the player with most penalties scored in La Liga history, surpassing Hugo Sanchez (56). Punisher. pic.twitter.com/aWjmMezadO— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 26, 2017
Madrid had the luxury of knowing exactly what they had to do before the match even started following wins for Sevilla and Barca this week.
But that did not make their task any easier as Villarreal wrested control and looked a threat going forward, with Mario Gaspar forcing Keylor Navas into a smart 12th-minute save.
The hosts had to rely on Sergio Asenjo soon after, though, the goalkeeper slapping the ball away from under the crossbar after Victor Ruiz inadvertently directed Marcelo's cross towards goal.
But Villarreal's assault resumed just before the half-hour mark. Jonathan dos Santos first saw an effort deflected just wide, before a stretching Samu Castillejo met Adrian Lopez's cross and shot over from six yards.
Madrid were offered encouragement when Asenjo was forced off with an apparent ankle injury 10 minutes before the break, though Villarreal remained in control until the interval.
The hosts started the second half as commandingly as they finished the first and their superiority finally bore fruit after 50 minutes.
Castillejo did well to hold off Marcelo and nod down a lofted pass in the area, teeing it up nicely for Trigueros, who rifled a half-volley past the helpless Navas.
And Villarreal had a second six minutes later.
Bruno produced a defence-splitting pass from the centre circle to find the run of Bakambu right through the middle and he coolly slotted into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards after shrugging off Sergio Ramos.
Villarreal had a lucky escape shortly after when Ronaldo unleashed a left-footed volley that came back off the right-hand post.
But Bale was not to be denied as he rose highest to meet Dani Carvajal's cross and headed past substitute goalkeeper Andres Fernandez.
Madrid clawed themselves level 16 minutes from time with Ronaldo slamming home a 74th-minute penalty after a Toni Kroos shot was controversially adjudged to have struck the arm of Bruno.
And Morata completed the astounding turnaround by meeting Marcelo's fine left-wing cross and beating Andres with his head, despite Andres getting a hand to it, leaving Madrid to focus on Wednesday's clash with Las Palmas on the back of a priceless win.
Key Opta Stats:
- The last time Real Madrid came back from two goals down to win a game was against Rayo Vallecano in April 2016 (3-2).
- Real Madrid are the team who have scored the most headed goals in the top five European leagues this season (17).
- Gareth Bale has scored more headed goals than any other player in LaLiga since last season (12).
- Alvaro Morata has scored more goals as a substitute than any other LaLiga player in 2016-17 (six - all competitions).
- Manu Trigueros is the only player to score against Real Madrid and Atletico in LaLiga this season.
- Marcelo has made six assists in La Liga 2016-17, more than any other defender.
|Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
|Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
|Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
|Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
|Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
|Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
|Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
|It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
|Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
|Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
|Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
|He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
|Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
|Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
|Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
|Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
|Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
|Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
|Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
|Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
|What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
|Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
|Zarate confirms ACL injury
|Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
|Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
|Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
|Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
|´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
|Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
|O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
|´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
|Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
|Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
|Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
|´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
|Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
|Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
|Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
|Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
|Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
|Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny
|Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
|Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
|Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
|Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
|Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
|I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
|Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
|Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
|Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
|Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
|Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
|Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
|Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
|Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
|We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
|Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
|Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
|Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
|Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
|RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
|Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
|Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
|Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
|Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
|West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
|Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
|Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
|Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
|#Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
|Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
|Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
|Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
|Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
|Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
|A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
|Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
|I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
|LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
|Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
|Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
|Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
|Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
|Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
|Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
|Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
|Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
|Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
|Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
|Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
|´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
|Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
|You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
|Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
|Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
|Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
|Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
|Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
|Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
|I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
|It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must