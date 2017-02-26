´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admits he is still unsure whether he will be at the club next season.

Toure has forced his way back into Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium after having been frozen out of the team during a row involving his agent and the manager.

The former Ivory Coast captain's contract expires at the end of the season, however, and his future remains unclear, with Guardiola known to be eager to reduce the average age of the City playing squad as he looks to turn them back into England's top side.

Toure says the matter is in the hands of City's directors, but claims he is simply enjoying being back in the first-team picture at present.

"I don't know about next season. I don't think about it. I am just about enjoying having my team-mates around," he said.

"You have guys like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who sometimes pass me and say 'Ah, uncle is on the phone'.

"When you see my career, it is one year, two years, three years maximum at one club. It is a long time.

"What the fans give to me, I want to give it back so I will do all I can until the last minute and if I am done, when I am done, I am done.

"It depends on the board because I don't have anything to say. I just try to play positive and win trophies for the fans."

Toure believes he still has plenty to offer at City, even if his place in the starting line-up can no longer be guaranteed.

"Competition between the players at the club is very important," he said. "I had that at Barcelona before. We won six trophies there. With a lot of competition for places we can achieve something important."

Toure, who turns 34 in May, cited Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as an inspirational figure after suggesting that he could continue playing until he is nearly 40.

"In the past, when you got to 33, you were done," he added. "Now with the science, players can go on much longer. You see guys like Ibrahimovic and [Ryan] Giggs, they are a big example."