Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second

A first-half Harry Kane hat-trick inspired Tottenham to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.
The England international scored his fourth treble for the club and turned provider for Dele Alli at White Hart Lane to send Mauricio Pochettino's side into second in the table.
Spurs endured a tough match at Wembley this week as they exited the Europa League at the hands of Gent, but there was to be no hangover from their European travails as they dispatched a dreadful Stoke side in the first half.
Kane - who disappointed in that 2-2 draw with the Belgians - opened the scoring with his 100th goal at club level before making is 2-0 with a sublime half-volley with 32 minutes played.
The 23-year-old's deflected free-kick secured his second hat-trick in as many appearances in domestic competition, and he set up Alli to make it 4-0 before the break to cap a ruthless performance.
It was a routine affair for Spurs in the second half as Stoke accepted their fate, with the home side moving back to within 10 points of leaders Chelsea, while Mark Hughes' side stay 10th.
What a 45mins for @HKane... #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/tnpqScm66Z— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2017
Spurs enjoyed the better of a very quiet opening, but had Stoke's captain to thank for the opening goal.
Ryan Shawcross halted Christian Eriksen's run into the box, but managed only to flick the ball into Kane's path rather than clear, allowing the England international to fire first-time across goal and into the bottom-right corner of Lee Grant's net.
Glenn Whelan was a little fortunate not to be sent off soon afterwards for a clumsy two-footed challenge on Jan Vertonghen, but only a fine save with his foot from Hugo Lloris prevented Peter Crouch from prodding in an equaliser against the run of play.
Vertonghen rattled the crossbar from close range, but a second unerring strike from Kane put Spurs firmly in control after half an hour, the striker firing a sublime half-volley from the edge of the area through the legs of Victor Wanyama and beyond Grant.
Five minutes later and his hat-trick was completed - although it came thanks to a huge slice of luck. Eriksen rolled a free-kick into his path, and Kane's low effort from 25 yards took a huge deflection off Crouch on its way into the net, with Grant powerless to stop it.
4 - Harry Kane now has four @premierleague hat-tricks for Spurs, more than any other player (Keane/Defoe both with 3). Leader.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017
Hughes cut a disconsolate figure on the touchline, but, with seconds to go before the break, it got even worse for the visitors. Kane raced beyond Bruno Martins Indi and squared across the penalty area for Alli, who slid to steer the ball high into the net.
Spurs spirits were dampened when they lost Toby Alderweireld to a knock shortly after half-time, but Kane almost gave the home fans another moment to cheer, with only a fine right-hand save from Grant denying him a fourth goal.
Kyle Walker waltzed into the box only to slice a shot wide and he was thwarted by Grant in the closing minutes from close range, but Spurs were largely content to play the possession game as they cruised to what could be an important victory in the battle for the top four.
Key Opta stats:
- It was Kane's third hat-trick in 2017 in all competitions, on what was his 11th appearance for Spurs since the turn of the year (12 goals in total).
- Kane's hat-trick was his fourth in the Premier League for Spurs – no player in club history has registered more in the competition (Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe both have three).
- Mark Hughes has won just one of his last 13 Premier League games against opponents who began the day occupying a top six position (D2 L10) – they have conceded at least three goals in nine of those 13 games.
- Spurs scored four first-half goals in a Premier League match for the first time since February 2012 (v Newcastle).
- Christian Eriksen became the first player to reach 10 assists in the Premier League this term.
|Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
|Zarate confirms ACL injury
|Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
|Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
|Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
|Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
|´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
|Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
|O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
|´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
|Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
|Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
|Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
|´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
|Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
|Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
|Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
|Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
|Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
|Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny
|Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
|Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
|Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
|Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
|Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
|I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
|Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
|Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
|Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
|Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
|Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
|Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
|Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
|Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
|We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
|Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
|Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
|Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
|Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
|RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
|Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
|Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
|Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
|Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
|West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
|Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
|Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
|Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
|#Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
|Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
|Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
|Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
|Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
|Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
|A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
|Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
|I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
|LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
|Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
|Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
|Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
|Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
|Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
|Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
|Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
|Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
|Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
|Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
|Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
|´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
|Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
|You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
|Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
|Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
|Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
|Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
|Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
|Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
|I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
|It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must
|Barkley targets finishing above Liverpool
|Championship Review: Birmingham ease pressure on Zola with derby win
|Mourinho could start Rooney in EFL Cup final
|Comeback kid Le Bihan moves Nice level with Monaco
|Leicester job an amazing opportunity - Rowett pitches to replace Ranieri
|Deschamps free to pick Benzema, Le Graet reveals
|Valencia request new time for Barcelona fixture
|Rabona-fide brilliance! Watch Kovacic´s marvellous strike in Real Madrid training
|Hull´s Silva cools Hernandez CSL rumours
|Frustrated Allardyce accepts Palace players are struggling
|Sampaoli tells Sevilla to learn from Real Madrid errors in ´most important game of the year´
|Raiola ready to cut off Balotelli´s tongue after latest red card
|My dream died after Leicester sack - Ranieri
|Schalke sign Bentaleb from Tottenham
|Puel welcomes Mkhitaryan´s EFL Cup final absence
|Arsenal chairman concedes Gunners are playing for pride against Bayern
|Melbourne City 1 Sydney FC 3: Bobo double helps leaders back to winning ways
|Kohler refuses to write off Gotze
|Ranieri will be remembered in 2,000 years, says Mancini
|You don´t owe anyone - Henry tells Rooney to make China move if it makes him happy
|I was not an Italian spy! - No ulterior motive for Conte in Eddie Jones meeting
|Inter coach Pioli expects tight Roma clash
|Mourinho: Leicester should name stadium after Ranieri
|Conte: Ancelotti the best Italian coach in the world
|Carrick in, Mkhitaryan out for Manchester United in EFL Cup final
|Klopp compares Ranieri sacking to Trump, Brexit triumphs
|Ranieri did not lose Leicester dressing room, insists Shakespeare
|Conte willing to risk sack to lead Chelsea to Premier League glory
|Disapponting for managers around the world - Premier League bosses react to Ranieri sacking
|Ribery ready for Bayern Munich comeback
|Celtic fined for Manchester City crowd trouble
|Vardy´s goal decline and Mahrez´s assist struggles: The Opta stats behind Ranieri´s Leicester demise
|Bayern boss Ancelotti vows never to repeat middle finger gesture
|Medel urges Sanchez to quit Arsenal for Inter
|Europa League draw: Manchester United to play Rostov, Lyon v Roma
|Aubameyang dry spell worries me - Tuchel
|Varane a doubt for Napoli as Real Madrid confirm muscle injury
|Leicester job favourite Mancini: I am sorry for my friend Ranieri
|Allegri welcomes back Bonucci following apology
|Montella targets lengthy AC Milan stay
|Lineker cries after Ranieri is sacked
|Ranieri sacking ´the biggest shock in a decade´
|Wenger ´witch-hunt´ has gone too far, says Bilic
|Lewandowski better than Benzema, Suarez, Costa - Matthaus
|Sticks and Stones may break my bones - Man City defender unhurt by criticism
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Simeone´s men primed to land on punch-drunk Barca
|Pogba no machine like Messi or Ronaldo, says Mata
|Oxlade-Chamberlain adamant Arsenal ´more than capable of competing for title´
|Monaco star Falcao was almost lost to baseball
|FC Dallas 4 Arabe Unido 0: Champions League semis beckon for Americans
|No gratitude in football - Spalletti saddened by Ranieri sacking
|Alli not to blame for Tottenham´s Europa League exit - Pochettino
|Mourinho pays tribute to axed Leicester boss Ranieri
|Europa League Review: Spurs crash out, Stindl stuns Fiorentina, Lyon destroy AZ in record-equalling
|Bastia punished over Balotelli abuse
|Eriksen blames Tottenham´s shock Europa League exit on poor finishing