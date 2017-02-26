Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second

A first-half Harry Kane hat-trick inspired Tottenham to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England international scored his fourth treble for the club and turned provider for Dele Alli at White Hart Lane to send Mauricio Pochettino's side into second in the table.

Spurs endured a tough match at Wembley this week as they exited the Europa League at the hands of Gent, but there was to be no hangover from their European travails as they dispatched a dreadful Stoke side in the first half.

Kane - who disappointed in that 2-2 draw with the Belgians - opened the scoring with his 100th goal at club level before making is 2-0 with a sublime half-volley with 32 minutes played.

The 23-year-old's deflected free-kick secured his second hat-trick in as many appearances in domestic competition, and he set up Alli to make it 4-0 before the break to cap a ruthless performance.

It was a routine affair for Spurs in the second half as Stoke accepted their fate, with the home side moving back to within 10 points of leaders Chelsea, while Mark Hughes' side stay 10th.

Spurs enjoyed the better of a very quiet opening, but had Stoke's captain to thank for the opening goal.

Ryan Shawcross halted Christian Eriksen's run into the box, but managed only to flick the ball into Kane's path rather than clear, allowing the England international to fire first-time across goal and into the bottom-right corner of Lee Grant's net.

Glenn Whelan was a little fortunate not to be sent off soon afterwards for a clumsy two-footed challenge on Jan Vertonghen, but only a fine save with his foot from Hugo Lloris prevented Peter Crouch from prodding in an equaliser against the run of play.

Vertonghen rattled the crossbar from close range, but a second unerring strike from Kane put Spurs firmly in control after half an hour, the striker firing a sublime half-volley from the edge of the area through the legs of Victor Wanyama and beyond Grant.

Five minutes later and his hat-trick was completed - although it came thanks to a huge slice of luck. Eriksen rolled a free-kick into his path, and Kane's low effort from 25 yards took a huge deflection off Crouch on its way into the net, with Grant powerless to stop it.

4 - Harry Kane now has four @premierleague hat-tricks for Spurs, more than any other player (Keane/Defoe both with 3). Leader. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017

Hughes cut a disconsolate figure on the touchline, but, with seconds to go before the break, it got even worse for the visitors. Kane raced beyond Bruno Martins Indi and squared across the penalty area for Alli, who slid to steer the ball high into the net.

Spurs spirits were dampened when they lost Toby Alderweireld to a knock shortly after half-time, but Kane almost gave the home fans another moment to cheer, with only a fine right-hand save from Grant denying him a fourth goal.

Kyle Walker waltzed into the box only to slice a shot wide and he was thwarted by Grant in the closing minutes from close range, but Spurs were largely content to play the possession game as they cruised to what could be an important victory in the battle for the top four.

Key Opta stats:

- It was Kane's third hat-trick in 2017 in all competitions, on what was his 11th appearance for Spurs since the turn of the year (12 goals in total).

- Kane's hat-trick was his fourth in the Premier League for Spurs – no player in club history has registered more in the competition (Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe both have three).

- Mark Hughes has won just one of his last 13 Premier League games against opponents who began the day occupying a top six position (D2 L10) – they have conceded at least three goals in nine of those 13 games.

- Spurs scored four first-half goals in a Premier League match for the first time since February 2012 (v Newcastle).



- Christian Eriksen became the first player to reach 10 assists in the Premier League this term.