Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been named as a substitute for the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Rooney overcame a muscle injury to come into contention for Sunday's match, but will have to make do with a place on the bench.

The England international this week revealed he was staying at United after heavy speculation linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial are instead selected as the trio playing behind striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Wembley.

Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera are picked in central midfield, meaning the returning Michael Carrick (calf) joins Rooney and Marcus Rashford on the substitutes' bench.

Marcos Rojo is preferred to Daley Blind at left-back, with injured defender Phil Jones (hamstring) not making the matchday squad.

United had hoped Jones would be able to play some part, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan (also hamstring) was a known injury absence going into the game.





Southampton, meanwhile, are unchanged from the team that thumped Sunderland 4-0 a fortnight ago, with striker Manolo Gabbiadini leading the line.