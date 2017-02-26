Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history

Real Madrid have scored in 44 consecutive matches across all competitions to equal the record for Spanish clubs set by Barcelona in 1944.

Villarreal were the latest side to fail to keep Madrid at bay on Sunday, as Zinedine Zidane's men pulled off a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 at Estadio de la Ceramica.

After Manu Trigueros and Cedric Bakambu put Villarreal two goals up, Madrid fought back and eventually salvaged a brilliant win thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

Manchester City were the last team to prevent Madrid scoring, as they held on to draw 0-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in April 2016.

But that did not stop Zidane's men progressing, as they won the return leg 1-0 in Madrid and ultimately went on to win the competition.

Madrid will break Barcelona's 73-year-old record for Spanish clubs should they score against Las Palmas at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.