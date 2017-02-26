Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here

Paul Pogba believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic's match-winning contribution in the EFL Cup final showed why Manchester United signed the veteran forward.

Ibrahimovic scored twice, including a late winner, to clinch victory over Southampton in a dramatic Wembley final on Sunday, securing a first major trophy at United for manager Jose Mourinho.

And Pogba stated that Ibrahimovic's ability to make the difference in the key moments of big matches is the reason the Red Devils brought him to England.

"That's why [Ibrahimovic] came here," he told Sky Sports. "He came here to make a difference on the pitch - [we could see that] before the season.

"[Ibrahimovic] made the difference and I'm very happy."

Pogba also expressed his delight at winning major silverware for the first time with United.

"This is for everyone," Pogba said. "It's for all the fans, for Manchester, for all the team. It's the first one, so it makes me very, very happy."