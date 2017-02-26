Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men

Ipswich Town dealt a blow to fierce rivals Norwich City's Championship play-off hopes by earning a 1-1 derby draw at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Jonas Knudsen headed the visitors into a 63rd-minute lead – the second time he has netted against the Canaries this season – but the lead lasted six minutes as Jacob Murphy levelled.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski frustrated Norwich throughout and kept out a powerful Alex Tettey shot as Alex Neil's men missed the chance to pull within four points of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts started with plenty of attacking intent – Bialkowski preventing Knudsen from scoring an own goal with an acrobatic save - although Ipswich felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty when David McGoldrick was wrestled to the ground by Russell Martin only for a foul to be given against him as three players jostled together in the area.

Mitchell Dijks had the ball in the net for Norwich early in the second half, but it was swiftly ruled out, replays appearing to show the ball going in via his elbow.

Instead it was Knudsen who broke the deadlock, steering a downward header across John Ruddy after meeting Jordan Spence's chipped cross before wheeling away to celebrate right in front of Ipswich's travelling supporters.

Steven Naismith stung the palms of Bialkowski as Norwich looked for a response that duly came when Murphy cut into the box and beat the Ipswich goalkeeper at his near post with a rasping low drive. A solid one-handed save from Bialkowski kept out Tettey's drive as the sides finished level at 1-1 for the second time this season.