´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move

Wissam Ben Yedder says he has no regrets over rejecting an offer from Paris Saint-Germain in favour of joining Sevilla.
The 26-year-old left Toulouse for the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in a reported €9million deal last July, after scoring 23 goals in all competitions in an impressive 2015-16 season.
Ben Yedder has netted 15 times in 30 matches for Sevilla this term, helping Jorge Sampaoli's side to mount a LaLiga title challenge and reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
The striker has now admitted that he turned down an approach from Ligue 1 champions PSG in order to move to Spain - a decision he is delighted to have made.
"Spain is another world. It's not the same as Ligue 1. I would have liked to play there before now," he told Telefoot.
Asked if PSG had made an offer, he replied: "Yes, but I made my choice. I have no regrets."
Ben Yedder was an unused substitute in Sevilla's 2-1 first-leg win over Leicester City this week, but he is determined to help his side progress to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.
"It's the first time that I've played in a big competition like the Champions League. It's like a dream come true," he said.
"We're in the round of 16, so why should we not get to the quarter-finals for the first time? It would be something historic."
