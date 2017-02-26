Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed

Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed second place in Ligue 1 and kept the pressure on leaders Monaco by inflicting a punishing 5-1 defeat on arch rivals Marseille.
In an overwhelmingly one-sided Classique, Unai Emery's side raced into the lead through early goals from Marquinhos and Edinson Cavani in front of a record crowd of more than 65,000 at Stade Velodrome.
Second-half goals from Lucas Moura, substitute Julian Draxler and Blaise Matuidi ensured the scoreline reflected the gulf between the two sides, despite Rod Fanni scoring a consolation for the hosts.
Marseille went into the game in a confident mood, having strung together three consecutive home victories, but Rudi Garcia's side were outclassed in all departments.
PSG became only the second team – after Monaco - to win at Marseille this season, and the emphatic manner of the victory will have delighted Emery, who was given no reason to give up hope of pushing free-scoring Monaco all the way.
It has been more than five years since Marseille last beat PSG, and Garcia could not point to the absence of injured top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis as a factor in the defeat; his team-mates were simply outplayed.
Julian Draxler is all smiles after getting his name on the scoreboard in his first #Classico #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/qR9dGX6IJB— PSG English (@PSG_English) February 26, 2017
The stadium was silenced in just the sixth minute. Thiago Silva headed Marco Verratti's free-kick back across the face of goal and the onrushing Marquinhos thundered his header into the unguarded goal.
PSG continued to expose Marseille's defensive frailties and Layvin Kurzawa's header drew a fingertip save from Yohann Pele, but Dimitri Payet offered a reminder of the home side's attacking threat with a shot that flashed past Kevin Trapp's goal.
The visitors were irresistible going forward, though, and had a beautifully crafted second when Javier Pastore played an instinctive first-time throughball that Cavani latched onto before applying a delicate finish over Pele.
Lucas was denied a third by Pele's fast reactions after a defensive mix-up between Patrice Evra and Rolando, while Thiago Silva slammed the ball home after his header rebounded off the post but Cavani was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.
Rather than offering a response after the restart, Marseille were slow out of the blocks and PSG rolled in a simple goal to make it three within five minutes of the restart.
Pastore, making his first start for PSG in five months, played a skilful rabona-style cross to Lucas, and the Brazil international side-footed calmly past Pele into the corner.
Lucas almost added his second when he rose unmarked to head a corner towards goal but Pele was equal to it.
There was nothing the goalkeeper could do, though, to stop Draxler from making it four when he met Thomas Meunier's cross with a close-range finish.
Fanni's shot on the turn briefly reduced the deficit after Trapp's punch failed to clear a Marseille corner with 20 minutes remaining.
But the fightback lasted just two minutes before Marco Verratti danced through the penalty area before teeing up Matuidi to lash his finish high into the net and wrap up the victory.
|Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
|Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
|Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
|Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
|Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
|Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
|Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
|Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
|Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
|Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
|It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
|Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
|Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
|Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
|He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
|Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
|Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
|Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
|Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
|Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
|Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
|Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
|Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
|What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
|Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
|Zarate confirms ACL injury
|Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
|Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
|Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
|Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
|´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
|Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
|O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
|´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
|Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
|Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
|Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
|´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
|Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
|Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
|Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
|Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
|Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
|Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny
|Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
|Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
|Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
|Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
|Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
|I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
|Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
|Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
|Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
|Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
|Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
|Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
|Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
|Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
|We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
|Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
|Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
|Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
|Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
|RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
|Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
|Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
|Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
|Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
|West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
|Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
|Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
|Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
|#Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
|Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
|Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
|Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
|Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
|Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
|A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
|Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
|I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
|LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
|Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
|Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
|Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
|Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
|Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
|Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
|Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
|Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
|Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
|Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
|Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
|´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
|Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
|You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
|Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
|Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
|Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
|Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
|Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
|Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
|I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
|It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must