Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons

Robert Lewandowski is determined to "write his own history" at Bayern Munich, despite being flattered by comparisons to Gerd Muller.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has noted similarities with Muller - the club's record goalscorer - and believes Lewandowski will ultimately be held in the same regard.

However, the Poland international intends to achieve his own unique feats as he enjoys another successful season.

"Comparisons with players who played 20 or 30 years ago are difficult," Lewandowski told the Bundesliga's official website.

"I'm glad when I hear I'm on a par with Gerd Muller or other great Bayern strikers, but I write my own history and I want to show something new and do something that others haven't done yet."

Lewandowski has netted 19 Bundesliga goals this term, with Bayern five points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the table.