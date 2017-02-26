Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium

Pre-season or not, it was a special day for Kaka and Orlando City at their new stadium.

Opening the doors to the 25,500-capacity Orlando City Stadium on Saturday ahead of next week's MLS opener, star captain Kaka ushered in a new era.

Kaka scored the first goal at Orlando's new stadium - which features 49 permanent rainbow-coloured seats in honour of the victims killed in the mass shooting at a gay-friendly nightclub last year - as the club completed their pre-season with a 3-1 win over United Soccer League (USL) outfit Saint Louis FC.

In front of a small crowd, 2007 Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka curled in a fifth-minute free-kick.

5' | GOOOOOAAAAALLLL! The Captain earns a free kick and buries the chance. Nice way to start things here.



1-0 | #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/edqFWcB6PC — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 25, 2017

Team-mate Cyle Larin scored two goals to seal the friendly win.

35' | GOOOOAAAALLLL! The Carlos to Cyle connection is heating up!



3-0 | #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/Nye9YZVZEW — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 25, 2017

Orlando open their 2017 MLS campaign at home to New York City on March 5.