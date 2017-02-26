Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display

Radja Nainggolan's glorious double helped Roma to a 3-1 win against Inter at San Siro as they moved back within seven points of Juventus at the top of Serie A.
Juve had been enjoying an excellent weekend - beating Empoli as Napoli lost to Atalanta on Saturday - but Nainggolan was influential in keeping Roma's faint title hopes alive.
The three points were no more than the visitors deserved on Sunday, having dominated a pulsating opening period that saw the midfielder score his first with a fine 12th-minute effort.
Inter had won their previous eight home league matches, but they took too long to get going against an energetic Roma outfit and ultimately paid the price as their attempts to equalise came up short.
Instead, Nainggolan added a superb second 11 minutes after the restart to cap an outstanding individual performance.
And although the hosts were handed a lifeline by Mauro Icardi's 81st-minute goal, Diego Perotti's penalty four minutes later sealed Roma's victory.
The loss leaves Stefano Pioli's side in sixth - now just a point clear of rivals AC Milan and six adrift of the Champions League places.
Roma quickly established control with Edin Dzeko a focal point in attack and Mohamed Salah forced a strong save from Samir Handanovic after reaching the former Manchester City forward's pass.
The visitors were not to be denied, though, and Nainggolan was the next man to be picked out by Dzeko. The Belgium international charged in from the left to arc a stunning right-foot strike into the top-right corner.
5 - Radja Nainggolan has now scored 5 goals against Inter, his favourite target in Serie A. Update. #InterRoma— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 26, 2017
That goal initially seemed to wake Inter from their slumber, but a first chance for Joao Mario was deflected over the crossbar by Kostas Manolas.
Roma came again and Dzeko drew a fine one-handed stop from Handanovic, before Roberto Gagliardini's vital challenge closed out a clear opening for Salah.
Visiting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was finally tested in the final minute of the first half, but he was equal to Marcelo Brozovic's bobbling curler.
Inter improved after the break, with Szczesny alert again, denying Antonio Candreva, and Bruno Peres blocking from Ivan Perisic in front of goal.
However, Roma remained a threat on the counter and Nainggolan soon added his second in similarly spectacular fashion.
Muscling his way through the middle third of the pitch, space opened up ahead of Nainggolan and he continued on to power a superb finish high into the net from 20 yards.
Although Icardi lashed wildly over at the other end and Eder failed to turn home from close range, the visitors' determined defensive efforts largely continued to keep Inter at bay.
Dzeko could have then added a third, nodding wide from Perotti's cross, and his miss looked as though it could prove costly when the hosts pulled a goal back.
Icardi converted from close range after Perisic had made progress on the left, but another twist killed Inter's chances as Gary Medel conceded a penalty for a foul on Dzeko.
Perotti stepped up to coolly roll the spot-kick past Handanovic and secure a deserved win.
Key Opta stats:
- Radja Nainggolan has scored nine league goals this season, moreover he has scored in four games in a row.
- The last Roma player to score two goals from outside the box in a single Serie A game was Francesco Totti in December 2005 vs Chievo.
- Roma have scored 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of play, only Juventus had more (11).
- Roma have scored four of their last seven Serie A goals from outside the box.
- Icardi has scored 16 goals in Serie A (24 apps) this season, as many as in the whole of the 2015-16 campaign (33 apps).
|Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
|Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
|Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
|Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
|Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
|Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
|Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
|Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
|Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
|Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
|It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
|Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
|Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
|Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
|He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
|Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
|Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
|Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
|Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
|Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
|Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
|Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
|Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
|What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
|Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
|Zarate confirms ACL injury
|Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
|Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
|Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
|Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
|´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
|Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
|O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
|´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
|Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
|Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
|Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
|´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
|Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
|Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
|Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
|Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
|Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
|Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny
|Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
|Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
|Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
|Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
|Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
|I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
|Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
|Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
|Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
|Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
|Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
|Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
|Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
|Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
|We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
|Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
|Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
|Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
|Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
|RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
|Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
|Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
|Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
|Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
|West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
|Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
|Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
|Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
|#Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
|Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
|Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
|Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
|Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
|Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
|A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
|Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
|I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
|LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
|Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
|Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
|Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
|Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
|Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
|Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
|Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
|Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
|Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
|Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
|Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
|´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
|Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
|You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
|Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
|Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
|Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
|Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
|Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
|Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
|I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
|It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must