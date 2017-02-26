Related

Article

Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel

26 February 2017 23:59

Frustrated Southampton manager Claude Puel said Manolo Gabbiadini had scored three times after his side's heart-breaking defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

Saints suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss when Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed his second goal of the game with an 87th-minute header at Wembley on Sunday.

United's victory came despite Gabbiadini striking twice either side of half-time to level the match after Ibrahimovic's first goal and an effort from Jesse Lingard had put Jose Mourinho's men two in front.

Before all that, though, Gabbiadini - who now has five goals in three Saints games - had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside, with the flag raised against team-mate Ryan Bertrand despite him not making a move towards goal as the Italy striker tapped in Cedric Soares' cross.

"Manolo Gabbiadini scored three good goals this afternoon," Puel said at his post-match media conference. "There is a lot of disappointment of course. 

"We were unlucky throughout the game. For example, Gabbiadini's first goal was a good goal. We scored first, but the decision was not for us. Perhaps [the disallowed goal was a turning point] – it is always better to go 1-0 up.

"I'm proud of my players for a fantastic game. There is a lot of disappointment but hopefully we can continue at this level after showing so many good things."

Puel added: "There is a lot of disappointment and frustration for my players.

"Congratulations to Manchester United. They were too clinical. But I feel for my players, we played very well, created a lot of chances and came back from two goals down. We deserved better. 

"We proved we can play very well with many chances and opportunities. We had a fantastic game without the reward. It is football."

Sponsored links

Monday 27 February

01:07 Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
01:03 Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
00:34 Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
00:23 Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
00:21 Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
00:05 Emery warns PSG against complacency

Sunday 26 February

23:59 Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
23:57 Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
23:48 Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
23:28 Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
23:03 Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
23:02 Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
22:50 Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
22:25 Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
21:23 Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
21:06 Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
20:48 It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
20:20 Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
20:14 Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
20:05 Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
19:53 He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
19:45 Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
19:28 Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
19:27 Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
19:09 Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
18:46 Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
18:33 Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
18:20 Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
18:18 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
17:53 Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
17:33 What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
17:17 Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
17:01 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
16:56 Zarate confirms ACL injury
16:39 Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
16:23 Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
16:20 Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
15:53 Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
13:58 ´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
13:28 Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
11:59 O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
11:06 ´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
10:24 Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
09:26 Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
08:01 Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
06:48 ´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
04:42 Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
02:52 Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
02:29 Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
02:07 Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
00:09 Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
00:04 Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny

Saturday 25 February

23:45 Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
23:27 Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
22:36 Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
21:42 Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
21:27 Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
21:11 I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
20:41 Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
20:39 Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
20:24 Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
20:18 Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
19:58 Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
19:43 Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
19:34 Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
19:27 Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
19:26 We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
19:23 Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
19:03 Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
18:49 Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
18:29 Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
18:29 RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
18:12 Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
18:02 Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
18:01 Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
17:59 Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
17:53 West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
17:52 Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
17:40 Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
17:30 Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
17:18 Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
17:16 #Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
16:42 Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
16:23 Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
16:14 Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
14:49 Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
14:49 Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
14:35 A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
14:31 Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
14:16 I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
14:06 LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
13:35 Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
13:12 Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
13:12 Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
12:47 Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
12:13 Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
12:07 Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
11:54 Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
11:04 Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
10:25 Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
09:00 Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
07:27 Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
06:49 ´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
06:02 Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
05:07 You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
04:56 Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
03:50 Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
02:34 Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
02:14 Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
01:33 Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
00:30 Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
00:22 I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
00:15 It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must

Facebook