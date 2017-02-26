Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel

Frustrated Southampton manager Claude Puel said Manolo Gabbiadini had scored three times after his side's heart-breaking defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.
Saints suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss when Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed his second goal of the game with an 87th-minute header at Wembley on Sunday.
United's victory came despite Gabbiadini striking twice either side of half-time to level the match after Ibrahimovic's first goal and an effort from Jesse Lingard had put Jose Mourinho's men two in front.
Before all that, though, Gabbiadini - who now has five goals in three Saints games - had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside, with the flag raised against team-mate Ryan Bertrand despite him not making a move towards goal as the Italy striker tapped in Cedric Soares' cross.
"Manolo Gabbiadini scored three good goals this afternoon," Puel said at his post-match media conference. "There is a lot of disappointment of course.
"We were unlucky throughout the game. For example, Gabbiadini's first goal was a good goal. We scored first, but the decision was not for us. Perhaps [the disallowed goal was a turning point] – it is always better to go 1-0 up.
"I'm proud of my players for a fantastic game. There is a lot of disappointment but hopefully we can continue at this level after showing so many good things."
"It's very painful." #SaintsFC 's Dušan Tadić on today's defeat to #MUFC : https://t.co/CDDSZoMpU1— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 26, 2017
Puel added: "There is a lot of disappointment and frustration for my players.
"Congratulations to Manchester United. They were too clinical. But I feel for my players, we played very well, created a lot of chances and came back from two goals down. We deserved better.
"We proved we can play very well with many chances and opportunities. We had a fantastic game without the reward. It is football."
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency
|Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
|Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
|Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
|Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
|Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
|Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
|Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
|Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
|Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
|Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
|It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
|Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
|Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
|Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
|He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
|Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
|Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
|Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
|Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
|Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
|Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
|Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
|Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
|What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
|Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
|Zarate confirms ACL injury
|Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
|Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
|Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
|Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
|´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
|Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
|O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
|´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
|Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
|Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
|Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
|´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
|Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
|Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
|Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
|Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
|Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
|Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny
|Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing
|Phil Neville backs Rashford to match Griezmann
|Juventus 2 Empoli 0: Champions cruise to 10-point gap at summit
|Howe refusing to panic as Bournemouth´s struggles continue
|Zarate was making the difference before injury - Mazzarri
|I owe him my eternal gratitude - Vardy´s emotional Ranieri tribute
|Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me
|Watford 1 West Ham 1: Ayew halts injury-hit hosts
|Napoli 0 Atalanta 2: Caldara double stuns Sarri´s men
|Ancelotti: It was a perfect day
|Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls´ wings
|Allardyce hails Van Aanholt and Sakho
|Koeman lays into ´lucky´ Everton´s second-half display
|Conte: We still need 29 points for Premier League title
|We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel
|Guingamp 1 Monaco 2: Glik, Fabinho on target
|Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone
|Lukaku becomes Everton´s joint leading Premier League scorer
|Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2: Sampaoli´s men heap pressure on Real Madrid
|RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern´s heels
|Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run
|Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1: Fabianski´s error helps Premier League leaders move 11 points clear
|Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion
|Everton 2 Sunderland 0: Unhappy Goodison return for Moyes as Lukaku wraps it up
|West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: McAuley winner piles pressure on Howe
|Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0: Van Aanholt proves difference in nervy basement battle
|Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona
|Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hits hat-trick in special day for Ancelotti
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang back in the goals with a brace
|#Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal
|Schmeichel denies players met with Leicester board to get Ranieri sacked
|Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi
|Emery understands Marseille rivalry and hopes PSG can repeat Barca win
|Ibrahimovic better than ever and could play on until he turns 40 - Mourinho
|Simeone: Barcelona still the best team in the world
|A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home
|Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema
|I have not talked to anyone at Leicester - Mancini on replacing Ranieri
|LaLiga teams raise their game against Real Madrid, claims Zidane
|Arrivederci, Claudio! Ranieri says his final Leicester goodbyes
|Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss
|Montella hoping to remain AC Milan coach despite impending takeover
|Valencia hopes EFL Cup triumph can inspire late title charge
|Pele´s son vows to clear his name after being jailed for money laundering
|Wijnaldum highlights Kante loss as crucial to Leicester´s downfall
|Lyon rejected chance to sign Sakho, says Aulas
|Koeman hopes Southampton lose EFL Cup final to boost Everton´s European hopes
|Mata insists Manchester United will not take EFL Cup final for granted
|Simeone´s Atletico starting to decline, Abbiati claims
|Chelsea´s Fabregas ´100 per cent´ staying at Stamford Bridge
|´Being Joey´ - Dyche talks up Barton TV show
|Messi the best of all time, says Jovetic
|You can define an era - Buffon wishes Donnarumma happy birthday
|Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea
|Koeman not interested in Everton renewal amid Barca links
|Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera
|Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri
|Yaya Toure wants to play with Neymar and Coutinho
|Mourinho: It´s more difficult to win now
|I didn´t sleep for six days – Conte motivated by last-gasp title loss
|It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must