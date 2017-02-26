Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny

Massimiliano Allegri is grateful that Juventus have their Serie A title hopes "in our own hands" after Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli put them 10 points clear of Roma.

Juve cruised to victory in Turin despite a wasteful first half, with a Lukasz Skorupski own-goal and an Alex Sandro strike proving decisive for the reigning champions.

It was their 30th successive home win in Serie A and stretched their lead at the summit to 10 points, putting the pressure on Roma ahead of their trip to Inter on Sunday.

"We still need to play Roma this season and it'll do us good to see how they play," Allegri told Mediaset Premium. "It would be nice if Roma don't win, but the important thing is that we won tonight. Our destiny is in our hands.

"Napoli can still be in it, but the fact remains we have to focus only on ourselves and realise our destiny is in our own hands.

"The lads did very well. Empoli are, among the teams lower down in the table, the side who passes it around the most and that can be frustrating.

"We stepped up a gear after the break, scored two goals and could have scored more.

"We really regret conceding that goal against Palermo, otherwise it would have been seven straight clean sheets."