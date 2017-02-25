Soldado expects Real Madrid to come out fighting after Valencia loss

Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado believes Real Madrid will come out fighting in their LaLiga clash on Sunday following their surprise defeat at Valencia in midweek.

Madrid's 2-1 setback at Mestalla on Wednesday saw them waste the chance to build a four-point lead at the top of the table and gave renewed hope to Barcelona and Sevilla in the Liga title race.

Former Madrid striker Soldado, who recently returned from six months out with a knee injury, is expecting a backlash from Zinedine Zidane's men at the Estadio de la Ceramica although he remains confident Villarreal can get a positive result.

"Now we have a game against Madrid which looks like being the most interesting," Soldado told AS. "The team is improving and we've regained confidence.

"After the defeat in Valencia, we're expecting Madrid to come out fighting. We did beat them last season, though, and I think we can do it again.

"Against Real Madrid you have to be very effective in every aspect. We have to be precise in attack and to take advantage of the chances that we have.

"In defence, we must continue at our level."