Neuer reaches 100 Bundesliga clean sheets for Bayern in record-breaking fashion

Manuel Neuer clinched his 100th Bundesliga clean sheet for Bayern Munich in record-breaking fashion in Saturday's demolition of Hamburg.

The champions secured a second 8-0 victory over the visitors in the last three seasons at the Allianz Arena, thanks to Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick, a double from Kingsley Coman and a goal each from Arturo Vidal, David Alaba and Arjen Robben.

The match was a special one for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who celebrated his 1,000th game as a professional head coach, but even the seldom-tested Neuer had a reason to cheer the result beyond the three points.

It was the Germany international's 100th clean sheet in only 183 top-flight matches for the club - a remarkable tally to have hit in the six years since he joined from Schalke.

Even more impressively, Neuer reached that century of shutouts in 49 fewer appearances than any other goalkeeper in the history of the competition. The nearest contender is Oliver Reck - twice a Bundesliga champion with Werder Bremen - who reached the same figure in 232 matches.