Marco Silva blames lack of focus as Hull remain in drop zone

Hull City head coach Marco Silva has lamented a loss of focus from his side, after they missed the opportunity to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Michael Keane netted just moments after conceding the penalty that allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull ahead at the KCOM Stadium, with Burnley - who had Ashley Barnes sent off late on - holding firm to secure a 1-1 draw.

It is the first time in five home matches across all competitions as Hull boss that Silva has failed to win, and the result represents a blow to the Tigers' bid to avoid the drop, with a huge clash away to fellow relegation candidates Leicester City next up.

"Of course it is frustrating, it was a tough, tough game," Silva told BBC Sport.

"It is not easy to play against Burnley, it was a balanced game, we had good chances and when you score it is impossible to suffer a goal like we conceded from a set-piece.

"It is important to be focused, and we lost our focus from a set-piece and they scored. At this level it is impossible to give the opposition something.

"We need to continue to do our work and keep our organisation, today it is one point more.

"Three points would have been better but we are fighting until May. It is clear our team and fans believe and I see a team with promise.

"We need to take points in every game, no-one believed we would beat Liverpool so the fight continues."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche meanwhile was delighted his side - who crashed out of the FA Cup at home to non-league Lincoln City last time out - finally ended a run of seven straight away defeats in the top flight.

"A lot has been made of our away form, but in the first half we made good opportunities but we lacked quality," Dyche, who criticised referee Martin Atkinson's decision to award the penalty for Hull's opener, told BBC Sport.

"To go 1-0 down and come back with the amazing performance of the team is very good. I thought the penalty was very harsh.

"I also don't want the red card to overshadow a good point, it was a deserved point."