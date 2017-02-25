Luis Enrique dismisses claims of dressing room discontent at Barcelona

Luis Enrique has dismissed suggestions he no longer has the backing of the Barcelona players and stressed the team has always been united ever since his arrival in 2014.

The 46-year-old has come under pressure following Barcelona's heavy Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, with the Catalans on the brink of European elimination after their 4-0 loss at the Parc des Princes.

Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba were among the players to come out in support of their coach in the aftermath, but their backing has failed to end speculation that some key figures have lost belief in Luis Enrique.

"The team has always been united," Luis Enrique said at a media conference.

"The players are happier when things go well and less happy when they go wrong.

"Either way, I have a rule not to talk about internal things that affect the development of the team."

A crucial game in the race for the Liga title awaits on Sunday when Barcelona travel to Atletico Madrid and Luis Enrique realises another difficult test is around the corner.

"Our goal is to play a great match and get the three points," he added.

"Atletico are going to present us the same difficulties as always, although it will be different than in the Copa del Rey.

"It is one of the big matches of the weekend and very important for both teams."