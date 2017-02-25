It all depends on success - Klopp knows trophies are a must

Jurgen Klopp is grateful to have a long-term deal at Liverpool, but know success must follow if he is to stay in the role.
The German is still waiting for his first trophy at the helm, although Liverpool have shown signs of improvement since his arrival in October 2015.
But after Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City less than a year after leading the club to a fairytale Premier League title triumph, Klopp claimed it was a reminder trophies are a must.
"I'm not experienced in other situations where you don't get time," he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo, ahead of facing Leicester on Monday.
"I have always had this. I've always been on a long contract, as long as I wanted, and I have no idea why exactly it happened to me.
"Liverpool as a club wants to have a long relationship with its manager but as always it all depends on success.
"If we cannot win anything or even come close to big things over the next few years then it will be difficult to go for it."
After less than a year in charge at Anfield, Klopp signed a six-year extension, tying him to Liverpool until 2022.
Like Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Klopp arrived in England having only been in charge of two clubs previously.
But the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund coach said sackings are inevitable.
"At this moment it is very special because it is Leicester, the champions of last year and all that stuff," Klopp said.
"If you want a similar situation you only have to look at Chelsea the year before – champions and then the manager [then Jose Mourinho] gets sacked.
"Pep has not been sacked until now, I have not been sacked until now but there are only a few."
