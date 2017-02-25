Goalless Muller was the best player, says Ancelotti after thrashing

Carlo Ancelotti insists Thomas Muller was key to Bayern Munich's 8-0 thrashing of Hamburg, despite the Germany international's failure to get on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick, while Kingsley Coman added a brace and Arturo Vidal, David Alaba and Arjen Robben also netted as Bayern retained a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Muller, meanwhile, has scored just one league goal this season, but Ancelotti was quick to praise the 27-year-old after a marvellous win.

"Thomas Muller was the best player on the pitch, even if he did not score a goal," the Bayern coach said.

"Muller was the key to this victory. He moved well and was involved in every attack."

He doesn't look too happy here, but fair to say @MrAncelotti got the perfect 1000th game today! #FCBHSV pic.twitter.com/LRONrpw5HL — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 25, 2017

Muller meanwhile claimed he was merely delighted to contribute.

"It was really fun," he added. "At some points, [the performance] took care of itself.

"If you win 8-0, with good weather and with a good mood in the stadium, the club, the team and the fans can go home happy."

Bayern are back in action at home to Schalke in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.