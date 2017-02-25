A-League Review: Victory stay in Sydney hunt, Roar slip up at home

Melbourne Victory's hopes of catching A-League leaders Sydney FC are still alive following their 2-1 victory over Adelaide United on Saturday.

The champions were largely outclassed at AAMI Park, despite a battling first-half display, as Victory claimed a 13th win of the season that made it 13 defeats for the visitors.

Young goalkeeper Daniel Margush made two good saves either side of half-time but Adelaide's resistance was broken after 66 minutes, when Marco Rojas curled a fine free-kick into the top corner from 20 yards.

Rojas hit the crossbar six minutes later but Besart Berisha made the points safe in the closing stages, steering the ball expertly into the net with the outside of his foot for his 50th league goal for the club.

Tarek Elrich got a goal back in the 90th minute but it was not enough for Adelaide, who remain five points adrift at the foot of the table, while Victory move to within eight of Sydney.

Wellington Phoenix closed to within two points of the top six after claiming a 2-1 win away to Brisbane Roar.

Shane Smeltz headed in Adam Parkhouse's cross to give the visitors the lead on 32 minutes, before Roy Krishna doubled the advantage from close range just past the hour mark.

Brandon Borrello's fine curling finish gave Roar some hope with 15 minutes to play, but they could not muster an equaliser that would have taken them a point above Melbourne City and into fourth.

Perth Glory climbed back into third spot after they survived some late Western Sydney Wanderers pressure to win 2-0 at nib Stadium.

Wanderers' shock derby win over the leaders reignited their top-six challenge last week but goals in stoppage time of each half from Chris Harold and Joel Chianese gave the home side all three points.