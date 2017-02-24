Valencia request new time for Barcelona fixture

Valencia have called for the club's upcoming LaLiga fixture at Barcelona to be moved to a new time slot.

The league has scheduled the game to be played at Camp Nou at 20:45 local time on March 19, but Valencia have requested a swap due to the clash with the city's Falles festival.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said the game could not be moved due to existing television commitments, but in a statement Valencia insisted the match should be given a new kick-off time.

"Valencia CF wish to underline their displeasure with said timeslot, which shows little sensitivity towards the normal following of the game by hundreds of thousands of Valencianistas," the club said.

The Falles festival runs from March 15 to March 19.