Ribery ready for Bayern Munich comeback

Franck Ribery is ready to make his Bayern Munich comeback in Saturday's Bundesliga encounter with Hamburg after shaking off a thigh injury.
The former France international has not featured for Bayern since their hard-fought 2-1 win over Werder Bremen in late January, but has been given the green light to feature against Hamburg
"Franck is ready," head coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a media conference.
"He has trained well this week. I have not made a final decision about my starting XI yet, but I think he will be on the bench Saturday."
Xabi Alonso, however, will miss this weekend's clash at the Allianz Arena due to a minor adductor problem.
"He had a small problem with his adductors and is not at 100 per cent," Ancelotti added.
"We do not want to take any risk against Hamburg."
.@MrAncelotti on his 1,000th game as a coach: "I'm very happy to celebrating that milestone tomorrow." #FCBHSV pic.twitter.com/nCziGJEwS5— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 24, 2017
Saturday's clash will be Ancelotti's 1,000th game in a coaching career that has seen successful spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
"I am very happy to celebrating that milestone," he continued.
"I can remember every game I have been in the dugout for. I still get excited ahead of every game.
"HSV are a good side. They have quick attackers. We will have to be at 100 per cent."
