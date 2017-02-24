Oxlade-Chamberlain adamant Arsenal ´more than capable of competing for title´

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is adamant Arsenal have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title and is desperate to show the club's fans what they can do in the weeks to come.

With just 13 games remaining Arsene Wenger's men have fallen 10 point behind leaders Chelsea in the table, while they are on the verge of Champions League elimination following a 5-1 first-leg loss versus Bayern Munich.

That hammering at the Allianz Arena drew the ire of the club's increasingly impatient fans and Oxlade-Chamberlain understands their frustration.

"We want to be able to respond for the fans. They want to win as much as we do," the midfielder told Arsenal's official website.

"We are all in this together and we all want the same thing, so we have all got to stand up and be counted. People have been doubting us and it is important that we pick ourselves up to try to turn the tide into a more positive one.

"Our fans are great home and away. They are very loud so we hear them when they are happy and when they are frustrated, but that is part and parcel of being at a massive club like Arsenal. They want us to win the league, so when we are losing games and it seems like it is slipping out of our hands, it is going to be frustrating.

"That is understandable because we are a massive club and we have got a great team that is more than capable of competing for the title. They want to see us doing that just as much as we want to be doing it. We understand their frustration but we share the same frustrations as them.

"The only difference is that, as players, we have the direct opportunity to change things and make things happen. I think that, with the fans helping us by getting behind us, it will definitely help us do that."

Arsenal are without a fixture this weekend due to Southampton's involvement in the EFL Cup final, Wenger's side returning to Premier League action with a tough trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on March 4.