Mourinho: Leicester should name stadium after Ranieri

Jose Mourinho says Claudio Ranieri has been punished for his success and feels Leicester City should rename their stadium in his honour.

Ranieri was sacked on Thursday, less than 10 months after guiding Leicester to a stunning Premier League title triumph, with the club's board expressing their concern at the possibility of relegation from the top flight.

Mourinho posted a picture on Instagram following the news to express his support for Ranieri, in which he encouraged the 65-year-old to "keep smiling".

And the Manchester United boss has continued his defence of the Italian, claiming that his own departure from then-champions Chelsea in December 2015 was "peanuts" compared to Leicester's decision.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, in which he wore a polo shirt emblazoned with Ranieri's initials, Mourinho said: "My words are my shirt, with his name. It's my little homage to somebody that wrote the most beautiful history of the Premier League, who probably deserves the Leicester stadium to be named Claudio Ranieri.