Montella targets lengthy AC Milan stay

Vincenzo Montella aims to stay at AC Milan for a long time, even if he concedes there are no certainties in football.

The 42-year-old took charge of Milan at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, replacing Cristian Brocchi as the Rossoneri's head coach.

Milan were just a point outside the Champions League places before the mid-season break in December but have fallen 10 points behind third-placed Napoli after winning just four of their last eight games.

Their January struggles briefly saw Montella come under fire, but they have returned to form in recent weeks with wins over Bologna and Fiorentina and a draw at Lazio.

And the former Fiorentina coach is optimistic about his future at the club.

"We are obviously in an unstable profession, where the media also plays a role in what happens," Montella told Repubblica.

"I have to work hard and make sure we get results.

"But I am very happy to be coach of Milan and I would like to stay here a long time.

"What [do] we need to qualify for the Champions League? The team is already competitive. We have a very young core and can still grow. We do not need an awful lot of additions."