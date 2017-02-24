Lewandowski better than Benzema, Suarez, Costa - Matthaus

Former Bayern Munich defender Lothar Matthaus regards Robert Lewandowski as the best striker in the world and believes the Poland international is a more complete player than Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez.

Lewandowski has been in sublime form this campaign, netting 25 times in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Matthaus believes there is much more to Lewandowski's game than just goals, though, and feels that is where he holds the edge over the likes of Suarez, Karim Benzema and Diego Costa.

"For me, Lewandowski is the best number nine in the world," Matthaus wrote in his Sport Bild column.

"He is better than players such as Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez. Chelsea striker Diego Costa also scores a lot and is a great finisher.

"But Lewandowski plays a much bigger role in his side's game. He scores with his left foot, with his right foot, with his head, he provides assists and is great on the ball.

"Suarez is a pure finisher, but Lewandowski was born with a certain understanding of the game."