I was not an Italian spy! - No ulterior motive for Conte in Eddie Jones meeting

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has jokingly claimed he did not meet Eddie Jones to spy on England ahead of their Six Nations match against his native Italy.

Conte and assistant coach Steve Holland travelled to England's training centre on Wednesday to meet with Eddie Jones and his staff before observing the national team's session.

England host Italy on Sunday looking to make it three wins from three in the 2017 tournament, as they seek a second consecutive Grand Slam.

And Conte, whose Premier League leaders are at home to Swansea City on Saturday, insisted there was no ulterior motive to his visit.

"It was a great pleasure to receive this invitation, to stay with him and have a good conversation, to see how they work," Conte said.

"It was a great experience for me, I have invited him [Jones] back to Chelsea and I hope we have another afternoon together.

"I know England play Italy but I was not an Italian spy."