Hull´s Silva cools Hernandez CSL rumours

Marco Silva is not aware of Hull City having received any offers for Abel Hernandez, the club's head coach choosing to disregard rumours linking the striker with a move to the Chinese Super League.
Beijing Guoan are reportedly interested in buying the Uruguayan ahead of Tuesday's Chinese transfer deadline, but Silva claimed there have been no bids for the 26-year-old, with Hull having sold key players Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore in the European window.
Hernandez missed Hull's 2-0 loss to Arsenal last time out with a hamstring injury but Silva said he is fit and available to face Burnley in the Premier League at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.
"Until now, I've heard nothing about the offers for Abel and he's staying for at least the game [on Saturday]," Silva said. "I don't know anything about the offers for the player.
"What I want the player focusing on now is on our squad and to do the work and score goals of course to help the team."
| Watch Marco Silva's pre-match press conference ahead of @BurnleyOfficial's visit to the KCOM Stadium https://t.co/zKl18xAAAG— Hull City (@HullCity) February 24, 2017
Hull have won their last four home matches under Silva in all competitions and will climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone by beating Burnley, but the Portuguese is not underestimating Sean Dyche's side, who have taken only a single point away from Turf Moor this season.
"For us, it's always the same thing," Silva said. "The pressure always stays with the team and the coaches.
"It's one more game and of course we respect Burnley. We want to win and prove ourselves on the pitch. Always when you play it's a good opportunity for us to take points.
"[Sam] Clucas is suspended, but Evandro is not available as he has a slight muscle injury. Curtis [Davies], [Markus] Henriksen and [Michael] Dawson are also still out."
