Europa League draw: Manchester United to play Rostov, Lyon v Roma

Manchester United will face Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Lyon are up against Roma.

Friday's draw in Nyon paired Jose Mourinho's men, who are favourites to win the competition, with the Russian Premier League side.

United are away in the first leg - initially scheduled for March 9 - with the second leg expected to be played at Old Trafford on March 16.

The long journey may present a challenge for Mourinho, with the two legs coming either side of the away FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea scheduled for Monday March 13.

Two of the main contenders to win the tournament will do battle in the tie of the round, with Ligue 1 Lyon doing battle with Serie A heavyweights Roma, Bruno Genesio's men at home for the first leg.

#MUFC will play Rostov in the @EuropaLeague Round of 16.



Away leg: 9 March

Home leg: 16 March



(Dates TBC) #UEL pic.twitter.com/P1JbrQVWI1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 24, 2017

The draw – made by former Barcelona and Bayern Munich defender Patrick Andersson - was unseeded with no country protection.

And an all-Bundesliga meeting between Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach was another exciting tie to be pulled out of the hat, while Belgian teams Gent and Genk will also clash.

LaLiga outfit Celta Vigo play Krasnodar and Greek champions Olympiacos take on last season's Turkish Super Lig winners Besiktas.

The other ties see APOEL meet two-time finalists Anderlecht, while 1992 winners Ajax are up against Copenhagen.

The official result of the #UELdraw



Best tie? pic.twitter.com/xqxWnW3xCD — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 24, 2017

Full Europa League last-16 draw:

Celta Vigo v Krasnodar

APOEL v Anderlecht

Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach

Lyon v Roma

Rostov v Manchester United

Olympiacos v Besiktas

Gent v Genk



Copenhagen v Ajax