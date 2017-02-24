Related

Article

Bastia punished over Balotelli abuse

24 February 2017 01:01

Bastia have been sanctioned over the racist abuse of Nice forward Mario Balotelli in a Ligue 1 fixture last month.

The French Professional Football League's (LFP) disciplinary commission handed Bastia a suspended one-point penalty after Balotelli was targeted by the Corsican club's fans during the 1-1 draw at the Stade Armand-Cesari on January 20.

Bastia have also been ordered to close their East Stand for the next three home matches.

After the away clash, Balotelli claimed a section of the home supporters directed money noises at him, labelling the experience as "horrible", while Nice team-mate Wylan Cyprien said the Bastia supporters insulted the Italy international's mother.

Balotelli, meanwhile, has been banned for one game after he was sent off in Nice's 1-0 win against Lorient last week.

 

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 26 +52 59
2 PSG 26 +32 56
3 Nice 26 +22 56
4 Olympique Lyonnais 25 +18 43
5 Saint-Étienne 26 +10 39
6 Olympique Mars… 26 +4 39
7 Bordeaux 26 +1 39
8 Toulouse 26 +3 34
9 Guingamp 26 -3 34
10 Rennes 26 -6 33
11 Montpellier 26 -5 32
12 Angers SCO 26 -11 30
13 Nantes 25 -15 30
14 Lille 26 -8 29
15 Caen 26 -17 28
16 Metz 25 -20 28
17 Dijon 26 -5 27
18 Nancy 26 -16 27
19 Bastia 25 -11 23
20 Lorient 26 -25 22

