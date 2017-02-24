Bastia punished over Balotelli abuse

Bastia have been sanctioned over the racist abuse of Nice forward Mario Balotelli in a Ligue 1 fixture last month.

The French Professional Football League's (LFP) disciplinary commission handed Bastia a suspended one-point penalty after Balotelli was targeted by the Corsican club's fans during the 1-1 draw at the Stade Armand-Cesari on January 20.

Bastia have also been ordered to close their East Stand for the next three home matches.

After the away clash, Balotelli claimed a section of the home supporters directed money noises at him, labelling the experience as "horrible", while Nice team-mate Wylan Cyprien said the Bastia supporters insulted the Italy international's mother.

Balotelli, meanwhile, has been banned for one game after he was sent off in Nice's 1-0 win against Lorient last week.