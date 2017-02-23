Ranieri sacking a brutal reminder of football´s necessary lack of sentiment

Leicester City's incredible surge to the Premier League title was not just a remarkable tale of the underdog, it was the story of a nice guy finally finishing first.
Claudio Ranieri has long been considered one of the more likeable bosses in European football and, while his charm is undeniable, his coaching prowess has regularly been called into question.
Last season, however, he silenced his doubters in scarcely believable fashion by guiding a Leicester team that narrowly avoided relegation in the previous campaign to Premier League glory, and his first domestic top-flight title.
His achievement in masterminding their stunning rise ensures he will go down as the greatest manager in Leicester's history - something the club acknowledged as they made news of his departure public. But sentiment only lasts so long in the cold world of 21st century football, with Ranieri's sacking late on Thursday serving as the latest brutal reminder of that hard truth.
5 - Prior to Leicester, the last reigning top-flight champion to lose five league games in a row were Chelsea in March 1956. Sacked.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2017
Nobody expected Leicester to be able to match last season's heroics, particularly given the extra commitment of a Champions League campaign, the loss of midfield workhorse N'Golo Kante and the arrival of Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte at powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.
Yet it is the rapid and startling nature of Leicester's decline that left the club's hierarchy with little choice but to part company with 'the tinkerman'.
There have been bright spots. Leicester put Guardiola and City to the sword back in December and won four of their six group games in their maiden Champions League campaign.
Ranieri hailed his side's spirit after Wednesday's 2-1 last-16 loss to Sevilla, a result that keeps them very much in the tie, but Leicester have largely looked a shadow of the side that held off Arsenal and Tottenham to conquer England with only three defeats in 38 games.
Their meek surrender at Swansea City in their last Premier League clash had all the hallmarks of a team running out of ideas in a desperate bid to stay in the division, the result leaving them just a point above the bottom three.
The dismal performances and results have put Leicester's ownership in a position where something needed to be done for the sake of survival and, with the transfer window closed, a removal of Ranieri was the only realistic option.
After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017
It is a move that will attract bemusement and criticism, but Leicester have shown themselves to be a club not afraid to make big decisions. The initial appointment of Ranieri as a replacement for Nigel Pearson elicited a similarly surprised response. "Claudio Ranieri? Really?" was how former striker Gary Lineker greeted that news. "Inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad" was his summary of his sacking.
Perhaps the biggest surprise surrounding Ranieri's departure is that it comes 16 days after Leicester released a statement pledging their "unwavering support" for the Italian. Those words now ring empty, the statement another example of the curse of the dreaded vote of confidence.
The short-termism displayed by Leicester in making such a decision will be bemoaned in the coming days but, with the financial repercussions of dropping out of the Premier League now so great, their owners will see the exit of a man who now stands as one the most treasured figures in the club's history as a necessary price to pay.
|Ranieri sacking a brutal reminder of football´s necessary lack of sentiment
|Tottenham 2 Gent 2 (2-3 agg): Alli sent off as Kane own goal sends Spurs out
|Jokanovic signs new Fulham deal
|Serie A top three setting ´incredible´ pace, says Eder
|Ranieri sacked by Leicester City
|Coutinho: Klopp lets us do whatever we want
|Lampard to be honoured with Chelsea tribute
|Bolasie set for second knee surgery
|Rooney rejects Chinese fortune to stay at United
|Falcao has silenced his critics - Jardim
|Clement backs Mawson to shackle Chelsea stars ahead of ´special´ Stamford Bridge return
|Happiness more important than money - Bacca rejects new China approach
|Lewandowski the perfect number nine, says Jancker
|Digne tips PSG for fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title
|Cedric thinks Euro 2016 final will help against Manchester United
|Infantino praises progress on Qatar 2022 worker conditions
|Manchester United have strength in depth to win quadruple, says Young
|Ibrahimovic on PSG´s Barca victory: Win or lose, they talk about me
|Robbery, Thiago irreplaceable at Bayern - Matthaus
|Griezmann will ´definitely´ join Manchester United, claims Petit
|Manchester United selling Rooney now would be odd - Neville
|Rooney named China´s fifth most popular player, Ronaldo on top
|Payet always loved Marseille - Digne
|Arsenal midfielder Cazorla set to miss rest of season
|Alba wants Isco at Barcelona
|Bilic worried injuries will derail Carroll´s England hopes
|Aguero ability was never in doubt for Fernandinho
|Nani thigh injury tempers Valencia´s Real Madrid joy
|Matip confident Liverpool will make top four
|Rooney still has the quality to play in Europe, says Bilic
|Koscielny wants Wenger to stay at Arsenal
|Pogba record will soon be broken - Kahn
|Ramos hurting but calm after Real Madrid´s Valencia setback
|De Boer would love to manage in the Premier League
|Wenger criticism is impossible - Nasri defends embattled Arsenal boss
|It´s good to talk - Sagna urges better communication from Manchester City defence
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Vargas scores as Tigres UANL are held
|Jovetic: We were much better than Leicester
|Victory star Berisha set to debut for Kosovo
|Pjaca keen for more chances after first Juve goal
|Allegri hails ´champion´ Alves
|´Going to China? Madness´ – Keane urges Rooney to stay in Europe
|Nuno rues Telles red as Porto retain hope
|Socceroos to host Brazil in Melbourne
|Sampaoli rues Schmeichel heroics
|Sevilla president unimpressed by ´unjust´ winning margin
|Allegri praises Pjaca for attitude change
|Mkhitaryan keeping fingers crossed over injury
|Casillas left frustrated by Alex Telles red card
|Anything can happen at King Power Stadium – Away goal lifts Schmeichel
|Ranieri hails Leicester´s ´big heart´ in Sevilla loss
|Krasnodar celebrate eighth anniversary by eliminating Fenerbahce
|Home bird Rooney not suited to China - Phil Neville
|Ramos rejects claims of bad Real Madrid attitude
|Porto 0 Juventus 2: Substitutes Pjaca and Alves give Bianconeri command
|Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1: Vardy´s strike tees up second leg after Schmeichel heroics
|Madrid lead is not worth anything – Zidane
|Dropped Bonucci must adapt to the rules – Marotta
|I cannot do what Man City did at Chelsea - Mourinho withering over FA Cup schedule
|Marcelo: Real Madrid must learn from horror start at Valencia
|Manchester United head to Wembley brimming with confidence – Smalling
|Valencia 2 Real Madrid 1: Zaza stunner hands title hope to Barcelona
|Manchester United duo Mkhitaryan and Carrick set to miss EFL Cup final
|Alba: Luis Enrique the best coach for Barca
|Sorry for that poor guy - Sane apologises after costing punter huge windfall
|Saint-Etienne 0 Manchester United 1 (0-4 agg): Mkhitaryan on target before injury scare
|Kessie dreaming of Manchester United move
|Kane refuses to blame ´incredible´ Wembley for Champions League exit
|Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash
|De Sciglio back in AC Milan training
|Perez ´really comfortable´ after settling at Arsenal
|Lallana signs three-year extension at Liverpool
|Lyon have already discussed replacing Lacazette - Aulas
|Low pleased to avoid fatigue after Euro 2016 campaign
|Some teams are beaten before kick-off - Hazard hails Chelsea home form
|AFC Champions League Review: Misery for history-making Yuen-ting, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Spalletti not interested in Europa League favourites tag
|Ventura: Balotelli´s latest signs not positive
|Vela not expecting Real Sociedad Champions League return
|Schone renews for two years at Ajax
|Pochettino calls for patience in Tottenham trophy hunt
|Demirbay earns two-year Hoffenheim extension
|Origi eyeing first team place at Liverpool
|Tottenham legend King encourages Alli to keep his edge
|Pochettino: Spurs must wait for Rose return
|Romero eyes Europa League title ahead of birthday trip to Saint-Etienne
|Mowbray tasked with saving struggling Blackburn
|Four more years? Celtic´s Dembele not stressing amid Real Madrid links
|RB Leipzig or Salzburg Champions League ban ´hypothetical´ - UEFA
|Manchester United have world-class players in every position - Forster
|James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid
|Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
|Giovinco turned down China move ´for now´ - agent
|Guardiola wanted to destroy Monaco´s 4-4-2, says Fabinho
|Sagna hails Stones after ´vital´ Manchester City goal
|Deulofeu loves AC Milan but future ´depends on Barcelona´
|Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
|That is why Manchester City wanted me - Guardiola relishes Champions League thriller
|Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks
|Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised
|Gameiro angered by substitution in Atletico win
|´I give nothing for free´ – Mourinho tells Shaw to learn from Mkhitaryan
|Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva
|Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City
|It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash
|Proud Griezmann eyes more Atletico history
|Toure marvels at Caballero heroics in Manchester City-Monaco thriller
|Buffon hopes to play well against Casillas
|Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
|Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
|Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco