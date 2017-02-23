Koscielny wants Wenger to stay at Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny hopes Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal beyond the 2016-17 campaign as the defender feels he owes a lot to his manager.

Wenger has come in for heavy criticism this season following Arsenal's underwhelming performances, with the Gunners on the verge of Champions League elimination and chasing Chelsea by 10 points in the race for the Premier League title.

The 67-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there are question marks over his future at Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, Koscielny is adamant the team is still behind Wenger and hopes his fellow Frenchman will stay put.

"I believe the team is still receptive to Wenger's message," Koscielny told RMC.

"I would like him to sign a renewal. I have been working under him for seven years and I have enormous respect for him.

"He is the one who gave me the chance to come here. He has helped me a lot to grow as a player and as a human being. I owe him a lot for my career.

"The coach is there to prepare the players physically, tactically and to organise the team on the pitch. From there on, it is up to the players to do what they have to do to win matches."