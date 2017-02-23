Jokanovic signs new Fulham deal

Fulham have announced that head coach Slavisa Jokanovic has extended his contract until 2019.

The 48-year-old has won rave reviews for his style of football and for bringing through youngsters at Craven Cottage this season.

Jokanovic had been linked with some top clubs in Europe, including Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga, having steered Fulham into contention for a play-off spot.

But the former Maccabi Tel Aviv boss says he is delighted to commit his future to the Fulham project as he looks to help the club earn a return to the Premier League.

"I have made no secret of my desire to stay at Fulham and to continue the project that we have started," he told the club's website. "This is a fantastic club full of history and tradition and I am proud to be part of that and hopefully to add a little to the story.

"We have a squad of young and talented players, all eager to play their part, and as we grow together I know that there is much more to come.

"We've built an identity our fans can relate to which has brought us closer to our targets, which is exciting for the future of the club and for those fans who deserve to see the good times of elite football being played back at the Cottage again."

Fulham have also announced that Tony Khan, son of owner Shahid, has been appointed as vice-chairman and director of football operations.