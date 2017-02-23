Ibrahimovic on PSG´s Barca victory: Win or lose, they talk about me

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the French media will always talk about him regardless of how well Paris Saint-Germain are doing.

The Manchester United striker congratulated his former club on their 4-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

But Ibrahimovic feels he is always discussed, whether PSG are on good or bad form.

"It was a good match," he told Sportbladet. "Of course, of course, I wish them well. I have been at the club, after all.

"When they win, people talk about me and when they lose, people talk about me.

"They will always talk about me."

Ibrahimovic did not hold back when discussing his aims after United progressed in the Europa League – a trophy he is yet to win – with a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne.

"I want to win everything," he said following a 1-0 second-leg victory in France.

"It was a difficult game and there was good support for their side, but we made a solid match and won 1-0.

"We got a man [Eric Bailly] sent off a little unnecessarily, but we still won and got the result, even though we had a 3-0 lead. It was good."

Ibrahimovic has scored 24 goals in 37 matches for United across all competitions.