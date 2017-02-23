Digne tips PSG for fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title

Former Paris Saint-Germain full-back Lucas Digne has backed the French champions to win a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.

PSG have dominated French football since Qatar Sports Investments' takeover in 2011, but the capital club find themselves adrift of Monaco this season.

Monaco top the table by three points after 26 rounds, with both teams also challenging in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

But as PSG prepare to travel to Marseille on Sunday, Barcelona left-back and France international Digne – who won two Ligue 1 crowns during his time in Paris before moving to Camp Nou in July – believes the experience of Unai Emery's men will see them defend their crown.

"Monaco and PSG are two very good teams," Digne told Omnisport.

"Paris have quality players and I think it will be between these two teams. It'll be close until the end."

Pushed further to pick a winner, Digne replied: "Maybe PSG because of the experience."

PSG were held to a goalless draw by Toulouse last time out, having routed Barca 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League knockout clash.

Meanwhile, Monaco drew 1-1 with Bastia before going down 5-3 to Manchester City in a thriller.

Monaco are away to Guingamp on Saturday.