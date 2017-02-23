Allegri praises Pjaca for attitude change

Massimiliano Allegri hailed a change in attitude from Marko Pjaca after he scored his first Juventus goal in their 2-0 Champions League win at Porto.
Pjaca came off the bench to break his duck for Juve and put them ahead in the 72nd minute against 10-man Porto - who had Alex Telles sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession in the 27th minute - by lashing into the bottom-left corner.
His fellow substitute Dani Alves made it 2-0 two minutes later, giving Juve a commanding advantage going into the return leg in Turin on March 14.
Speaking about Pjaca, Allegri told Mediaset Premium: "I already saw from Saturday that he was changing attitude and he understood that some things are not enough when playing in Italian football.
"He is changing his attitude and already has the technique, pace and talent. He is young and we need patience with young players.
"The team did well in terms of character and we were only under pressure for five minutes, then controlled the game both with 11 against 11 and 11 against 10.
"The lads were patient, tried to widen the opposition and we brought home an important victory. It could've been 3-0, but this is fine."
141 seconds #FCPJuve #UCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/WqYRI04PKl— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 22, 2017
Pjaca is hoping for more time on the pitch following the goal, but is willing to wait for his opportunity.
"I am very happy for the goal, but above all for the victory, as it is very important for us," Pjaca said.
"In the second leg we need to be very careful, because in football you can never tell what will happen.
"Of course I want more playing time, but I continue working the way I have been. The coach makes his choices and I am waiting for my moment."
|Mkhitaryan keeping fingers crossed over injury
|Casillas left frustrated by Alex Telles red card
|Anything can happen at King Power Stadium – Away goal lifts Schmeichel
|Ranieri hails Leicester´s ´big heart´ in Sevilla loss
|Krasnodar celebrate eighth anniversary by eliminating Fenerbahce
|Home bird Rooney not suited to China - Phil Neville
|Ramos rejects claims of bad Real Madrid attitude
|Porto 0 Juventus 2: Substitutes Pjaca and Alves give Bianconeri command
|Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1: Vardy´s strike tees up second leg after Schmeichel heroics
|Madrid lead is not worth anything – Zidane
|Dropped Bonucci must adapt to the rules – Marotta
|I cannot do what Man City did at Chelsea - Mourinho withering over FA Cup schedule
|Marcelo: Real Madrid must learn from horror start at Valencia
|Manchester United head to Wembley brimming with confidence – Smalling
|Valencia 2 Real Madrid 1: Zaza stunner hands title hope to Barcelona
|Manchester United duo Mkhitaryan and Carrick set to miss EFL Cup final
|Alba: Luis Enrique the best coach for Barca
|Sorry for that poor guy - Sane apologises after costing punter huge windfall
|Saint-Etienne 0 Manchester United 1 (0-4 agg): Mkhitaryan on target before injury scare
|Kessie dreaming of Manchester United move
|Kane refuses to blame ´incredible´ Wembley for Champions League exit
|Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash
|De Sciglio back in AC Milan training
|Perez ´really comfortable´ after settling at Arsenal
|Lallana signs three-year extension at Liverpool
|Lyon have already discussed replacing Lacazette - Aulas
|Low pleased to avoid fatigue after Euro 2016 campaign
|Some teams are beaten before kick-off - Hazard hails Chelsea home form
|AFC Champions League Review: Misery for history-making Yuen-ting, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Spalletti not interested in Europa League favourites tag
|Ventura: Balotelli´s latest signs not positive
|Vela not expecting Real Sociedad Champions League return
|Schone renews for two years at Ajax
|Pochettino calls for patience in Tottenham trophy hunt
|Demirbay earns two-year Hoffenheim extension
|Origi eyeing first team place at Liverpool
|Tottenham legend King encourages Alli to keep his edge
|Pochettino: Spurs must wait for Rose return
|Romero eyes Europa League title ahead of birthday trip to Saint-Etienne
|Mowbray tasked with saving struggling Blackburn
|Four more years? Celtic´s Dembele not stressing amid Real Madrid links
|RB Leipzig or Salzburg Champions League ban ´hypothetical´ - UEFA
|Manchester United have world-class players in every position - Forster
|James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid
|Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
|Giovinco turned down China move ´for now´ - agent
|Guardiola wanted to destroy Monaco´s 4-4-2, says Fabinho
|Sagna hails Stones after ´vital´ Manchester City goal
|Deulofeu loves AC Milan but future ´depends on Barcelona´
|Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
|That is why Manchester City wanted me - Guardiola relishes Champions League thriller
|Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks
|Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised
|Gameiro angered by substitution in Atletico win
|´I give nothing for free´ – Mourinho tells Shaw to learn from Mkhitaryan
|Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva
|Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City
|It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash
|Proud Griezmann eyes more Atletico history
|Toure marvels at Caballero heroics in Manchester City-Monaco thriller
|Buffon hopes to play well against Casillas
|Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
|Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
|Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco
|Griezmann hails ´brilliant´ Gameiro as Atletico see off Leverkusen
|Simeone all smiles after Atletico dismantle Leverkusen
|Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero
|Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten
|Toprak laments bad result as Leverkusen lose at home to Atletico
|Aguero grapples for glory as strikers shine in Manchester City v Monaco
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control
|Manchester City 5 Monaco 3: Guardiola´s side prevail in all-time classic
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts
|Ranieri: Sevilla game can be a turning point for Leicester
|Allegri confirms Bonucci absence after row
|Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus
|Matthaus encourages Gotze to stay at Dortmund
|Martial: I love Manchester United and I want to stay
|I would never force out Manchester United legend Rooney - Mourinho
|Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap
|Leicester can´t afford to live in the past, warns Sampaoli
|Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Puyol backs Barcelona for Champions League miracle
|Sutton´s pie-munching keeper Shaw resigns
|Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn
|Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer
|Higuain backs Dybala to become ´among the best in the world´
|Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger
|Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper´s antics under investigation
|AFC Champions League Review: 2014 winners Wanderers thrashed, Hulk inspires 10 men
|Zidane reveals Ronaldo´s favourite position
|Lippi backs Allegri for Juve stay
|Zidane: Isco knows I love him
|Rooney returns to United training
|Higuain confident Juventus can win Champions League
|Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy
|Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley
|Hazard: I gave everything to come back
|Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs
|Wenger: Perez deserves more chances
|Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
|Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil
|Jardim praises ´great striker´ Falcao
|Reported Barcelona target Sampaoli offered Sevilla extension
|´Angry´ Messi didn´t celebrate because of criticism – Bauza
|´He is going to have to do it himself´ – Guardiola backs Aguero
|Toure backs Sterling and Sane for the top
|Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived
|Thoughts of Bayern mauling stopped Wenger from enjoying Arsenal FA Cup win