Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised "champion" Dani Alves for his impact off the bench against Porto in the Champions League.
Not long after replacing Stephan Lichtsteiner, the Brazilian full-back scored as Juve recorded a 2-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.
Alves brought down an Alex Sandro cross before doubling Juve's lead, giving them control of the last-16 tie.
Allegri explained his decision to bring on Alves and hailed the former Barcelona defender for his attitude.
"Dani Alves replaced Lichtsteiner, who was booked when we went in front, so I had to play safe in that situation," he said.
#FCPJuve #UCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/2lEpur6OH6— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 22, 2017
"Alves is a champion, a guy with a great will and enthusiasm who won a lot.
"Entering in the last 20 minutes in the way he did, shows that he is an example and a very professional player."
Alves, 33, has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, having left Barca in June.
|Pjaca keen for more chances after first Juve goal
|Allegri hails ´champion´ Alves
|´Going to China? Madness´ – Keane urges Rooney to stay in Europe
|Nuno rues Telles red as Porto retain hope
|Socceroos to host Brazil in Melbourne
|Sampaoli rues Schmeichel heroics
|Sevilla president unimpressed by ´unjust´ winning margin
|Allegri praises Pjaca for attitude change
|Mkhitaryan keeping fingers crossed over injury
|Casillas left frustrated by Alex Telles red card
|Anything can happen at King Power Stadium – Away goal lifts Schmeichel
|Ranieri hails Leicester´s ´big heart´ in Sevilla loss
|Krasnodar celebrate eighth anniversary by eliminating Fenerbahce
|Home bird Rooney not suited to China - Phil Neville
|Ramos rejects claims of bad Real Madrid attitude
|Porto 0 Juventus 2: Substitutes Pjaca and Alves give Bianconeri command
|Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1: Vardy´s strike tees up second leg after Schmeichel heroics
|Madrid lead is not worth anything – Zidane
|Dropped Bonucci must adapt to the rules – Marotta
|I cannot do what Man City did at Chelsea - Mourinho withering over FA Cup schedule
|Marcelo: Real Madrid must learn from horror start at Valencia
|Manchester United head to Wembley brimming with confidence – Smalling
|Valencia 2 Real Madrid 1: Zaza stunner hands title hope to Barcelona
|Manchester United duo Mkhitaryan and Carrick set to miss EFL Cup final
|Alba: Luis Enrique the best coach for Barca
|Sorry for that poor guy - Sane apologises after costing punter huge windfall
|Saint-Etienne 0 Manchester United 1 (0-4 agg): Mkhitaryan on target before injury scare
|Kessie dreaming of Manchester United move
|Kane refuses to blame ´incredible´ Wembley for Champions League exit
|Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash
|De Sciglio back in AC Milan training
|Perez ´really comfortable´ after settling at Arsenal
|Lallana signs three-year extension at Liverpool
|Lyon have already discussed replacing Lacazette - Aulas
|Low pleased to avoid fatigue after Euro 2016 campaign
|Some teams are beaten before kick-off - Hazard hails Chelsea home form
|AFC Champions League Review: Misery for history-making Yuen-ting, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Spalletti not interested in Europa League favourites tag
|Ventura: Balotelli´s latest signs not positive
|Vela not expecting Real Sociedad Champions League return
|Schone renews for two years at Ajax
|Pochettino calls for patience in Tottenham trophy hunt
|Demirbay earns two-year Hoffenheim extension
|Origi eyeing first team place at Liverpool
|Tottenham legend King encourages Alli to keep his edge
|Pochettino: Spurs must wait for Rose return
|Romero eyes Europa League title ahead of birthday trip to Saint-Etienne
|Mowbray tasked with saving struggling Blackburn
|Four more years? Celtic´s Dembele not stressing amid Real Madrid links
|RB Leipzig or Salzburg Champions League ban ´hypothetical´ - UEFA
|Manchester United have world-class players in every position - Forster
|James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid
|Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
|Giovinco turned down China move ´for now´ - agent
|Guardiola wanted to destroy Monaco´s 4-4-2, says Fabinho
|Sagna hails Stones after ´vital´ Manchester City goal
|Deulofeu loves AC Milan but future ´depends on Barcelona´
|Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
|That is why Manchester City wanted me - Guardiola relishes Champions League thriller
|Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks
|Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised
|Gameiro angered by substitution in Atletico win
|´I give nothing for free´ – Mourinho tells Shaw to learn from Mkhitaryan
|Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva
|Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City
|It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash
|Proud Griezmann eyes more Atletico history
|Toure marvels at Caballero heroics in Manchester City-Monaco thriller
|Buffon hopes to play well against Casillas
|Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
|Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
|Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco
|Griezmann hails ´brilliant´ Gameiro as Atletico see off Leverkusen
|Simeone all smiles after Atletico dismantle Leverkusen
|Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero
|Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten
|Toprak laments bad result as Leverkusen lose at home to Atletico
|Aguero grapples for glory as strikers shine in Manchester City v Monaco
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control
|Manchester City 5 Monaco 3: Guardiola´s side prevail in all-time classic
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts
|Ranieri: Sevilla game can be a turning point for Leicester
|Allegri confirms Bonucci absence after row
|Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus
|Matthaus encourages Gotze to stay at Dortmund
|Martial: I love Manchester United and I want to stay
|I would never force out Manchester United legend Rooney - Mourinho
|Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap
|Leicester can´t afford to live in the past, warns Sampaoli
|Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Puyol backs Barcelona for Champions League miracle
|Sutton´s pie-munching keeper Shaw resigns
|Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn
|Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer
|Higuain backs Dybala to become ´among the best in the world´
|Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger
|Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper´s antics under investigation
|AFC Champions League Review: 2014 winners Wanderers thrashed, Hulk inspires 10 men
|Zidane reveals Ronaldo´s favourite position
|Lippi backs Allegri for Juve stay
|Zidane: Isco knows I love him
|Rooney returns to United training
|Higuain confident Juventus can win Champions League
|Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy
|Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley
|Hazard: I gave everything to come back
|Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs
|Wenger: Perez deserves more chances
|Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
|Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil
|Jardim praises ´great striker´ Falcao
|Reported Barcelona target Sampaoli offered Sevilla extension
|´Angry´ Messi didn´t celebrate because of criticism – Bauza
|´He is going to have to do it himself´ – Guardiola backs Aguero
|Toure backs Sterling and Sane for the top
|Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived
|Thoughts of Bayern mauling stopped Wenger from enjoying Arsenal FA Cup win