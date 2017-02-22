Valencia 2 Real Madrid 1: Zaza stunner hands title hope to Barcelona

Valencia handed a major boost to Barcelona and Sevilla in LaLiga's title race as they beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Mestalla.
Two goals in the first nine minutes allowed Voro's side to record only their second victory over Madrid in 15 league meetings and bring the leaders' six-game unbeaten run in all competitions to an end.
Simone Zaza's spectacular turn and half-volley after four minutes had the home fans on their feet, and they were sent into raptures when Fabian Orellana scored his fifth goal of the season following a clinical counter-attack soon afterwards.
Madrid began to regain some composure and Cristiano Ronaldo headed home just before the end of a breathless first half of football to give his side some hope.
Ronaldo saw a penalty appeal turned down as Madrid built some sustained pressure after half-time, but despite the visitors enjoying nearly 72 per cent of the possession, Diego Alves went largely unworried in the Valencia goal.
A surprisingly toothless attack was unable to fashion a late equaliser, meaning Madrid remain just a point above second-place Barca in the table, though they still have a game in hand. Valencia climb to 14th.
2 - El Real Madrid have conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes of a La Liga game for the first time since 2003 vs Sevilla. Siesta.— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 22, 2017
Zaza, who also scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, put Valencia ahead with only four minutes played, collecting Munir El Haddadi's cross with his back to goal before blasting an unstoppable shot on the turn into the top corner, with the recalled Keylor Navas only able to stand and watch.
Five minutes later, a shell-shocked Madrid found themselves two behind. Raphael Varane was dispossessed in the Valencia half and the home side raced through on the break, with Nani sending Orellana into the box to slot through the legs of Navas.
Munir saw an effort deflect over the crossbar, before James Rodriguez - who had kept his place in the starting line-up - almost squeezed Ronaldo's low cross over the line at the far post in a breathless opening 20 minutes.
Diego Alves reacted brilliantly to keep Karim Benzema's dipping effort from creeping beneath the crossbar but he could do nothing to stop Ronaldo halving the deficit before the break as Madrid made their mounting pressure count.
Marcelo was given time down the left to float a superb cross towards the penalty spot, where Ronaldo rose highest to power a header beyond Alves' right hand.
3 - Most headed goals in Europe's top 5 leagues in the last 10 seasons:— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 22, 2017
CRISTIANO RONALDO 51
Fernando Llorente 49
Aritz Aduriz 41
Flying. pic.twitter.com/tRz9O0FIaG
Madrid's pressure was relentless after half-time and Ronaldo had a penalty shout waved away after going to ground over an outstretched leg from Eliaquim Mangala, before Zidane turned to Gareth Bale to add some extra dynamism to his attack.
Zaza was aggrieved not to win a spot-kick of his own, having been barged aside by Dani Carvajal following an appalling piece of control from Varane, but Madrid's frustrations were nonetheless growing as Valencia broke up play by winning a number of cheap free-kicks.
Zidane urged his players forward, but - despite several goalmouth scrambles in the closing stages - Madrid could not fashion any meaningful late chances to salvage a draw, meaning Barca - and under-fire Luis Enrique - can allow themselves a little more hope in the defence of their title.
Key Opta stats:
- Real Madrid have lost more games in 2017 (3) than they had last year (2 - all competitions).
- Cristiano Ronaldo have made his 700th club appearance in this game (all competitions).
- Fabian Orellana is the player with most goals scored against Real Madrid in La Liga this season, alongside Joselu (two).
- Simone Zaza has scored two goals in his last two league games, as many as he did in his previous 23 (La Liga, Premier League and Serie A).
|Marcelo: Real Madrid must learn from horror start at Valencia
|Manchester United head to Wembley brimming with confidence – Smalling
|Valencia 2 Real Madrid 1: Zaza stunner hands title hope to Barcelona
|Manchester United duo Mkhitaryan and Carrick set to miss EFL Cup final
|Alba: Luis Enrique the best coach for Barca
|Sorry for that poor guy - Sane apologises after costing punter huge windfall
|Saint-Etienne 0 Manchester United 1 (0-4 agg): Mkhitaryan on target before injury scare
|Kessie dreaming of Manchester United move
|Kane refuses to blame ´incredible´ Wembley for Champions League exit
|Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash
|De Sciglio back in AC Milan training
|Perez ´really comfortable´ after settling at Arsenal
|Lallana signs three-year extension at Liverpool
|Lyon have already discussed replacing Lacazette - Aulas
|Low pleased to avoid fatigue after Euro 2016 campaign
|Some teams are beaten before kick-off - Hazard hails Chelsea home form
|AFC Champions League Review: Misery for history-making Yuen-ting, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Spalletti not interested in Europa League favourites tag
|Ventura: Balotelli´s latest signs not positive
|Vela not expecting Real Sociedad Champions League return
|Schone renews for two years at Ajax
|Pochettino calls for patience in Tottenham trophy hunt
|Demirbay earns two-year Hoffenheim extension
|Origi eyeing first team place at Liverpool
|Tottenham legend King encourages Alli to keep his edge
|Pochettino: Spurs must wait for Rose return
|Romero eyes Europa League title ahead of birthday trip to Saint-Etienne
|Mowbray tasked with saving struggling Blackburn
|Four more years? Celtic´s Dembele not stressing amid Real Madrid links
|RB Leipzig or Salzburg Champions League ban ´hypothetical´ - UEFA
|Manchester United have world-class players in every position - Forster
|James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid
|Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
|Giovinco turned down China move ´for now´ - agent
|Guardiola wanted to destroy Monaco´s 4-4-2, says Fabinho
|Sagna hails Stones after ´vital´ Manchester City goal
|Deulofeu loves AC Milan but future ´depends on Barcelona´
|Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
|That is why Manchester City wanted me - Guardiola relishes Champions League thriller
|Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks
|Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised
|Gameiro angered by substitution in Atletico win
|´I give nothing for free´ – Mourinho tells Shaw to learn from Mkhitaryan
|Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva
|Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City
|It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash
|Proud Griezmann eyes more Atletico history
|Toure marvels at Caballero heroics in Manchester City-Monaco thriller
|Buffon hopes to play well against Casillas
|Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
|Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
|Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco
|Griezmann hails ´brilliant´ Gameiro as Atletico see off Leverkusen
|Simeone all smiles after Atletico dismantle Leverkusen
|Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero
|Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten
|Toprak laments bad result as Leverkusen lose at home to Atletico
|Aguero grapples for glory as strikers shine in Manchester City v Monaco
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control
|Manchester City 5 Monaco 3: Guardiola´s side prevail in all-time classic
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts
|Ranieri: Sevilla game can be a turning point for Leicester
|Allegri confirms Bonucci absence after row
|Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus
|Matthaus encourages Gotze to stay at Dortmund
|Martial: I love Manchester United and I want to stay
|I would never force out Manchester United legend Rooney - Mourinho
|Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap
|Leicester can´t afford to live in the past, warns Sampaoli
|Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Puyol backs Barcelona for Champions League miracle
|Sutton´s pie-munching keeper Shaw resigns
|Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn
|Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer
|Higuain backs Dybala to become ´among the best in the world´
|Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger
|Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper´s antics under investigation
|AFC Champions League Review: 2014 winners Wanderers thrashed, Hulk inspires 10 men
|Zidane reveals Ronaldo´s favourite position
|Lippi backs Allegri for Juve stay
|Zidane: Isco knows I love him
|Rooney returns to United training
|Higuain confident Juventus can win Champions League
|Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy
|Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley
|Hazard: I gave everything to come back
|Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs
|Wenger: Perez deserves more chances
|Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
|Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil
|Jardim praises ´great striker´ Falcao
|Reported Barcelona target Sampaoli offered Sevilla extension
|´Angry´ Messi didn´t celebrate because of criticism – Bauza
|´He is going to have to do it himself´ – Guardiola backs Aguero
|Toure backs Sterling and Sane for the top
|Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived
|Thoughts of Bayern mauling stopped Wenger from enjoying Arsenal FA Cup win
|Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2: Perez and Walcott break minnows´ stern resolve
|Walcott brings up 100 goals for Arsenal
|Simeone will make late Oblak call for Leverkusen clash
|AFC Champions League Review: In-form El Arabi gives Lekhwiya dream start, Diop saves Al Ahli
|Fabinho disagrees with Guardiola over favourites tag
|Guardiola hails Bielsa as best in the world
|Jardim insists Monaco will not change style for Manchester City clash
|Clattenburg´s Premier League career not over yet
|Dortmund could renew Tuchel deal
|Chicharito return to form boosts Schmidt´s Leverkusen for Atletico test
|Iniesta sees Verratti as his successor - Matuidi
|Ramos did not make history at Sevilla like me - Alves questions Real Madrid captain
|Vertonghen feels Tottenham deserve silverware
|Agent denies Lucas Perez exit claims
|Barcelona forward Neymar to stand trial after losing appeal
|City history can´t compare to United, Liverpool – De Bruyne wants to make Champions League impressio
|Europa League the priority for United´s Mata as EFL Cup final looms
|Winning the FA Cup ´may not save Wenger´
|Falcao perfect for ´killers´ Monaco - Guardiola wary of Champions League threat to Manchester City
|Ancelotti asked to explain middle finger gesture
|Ribery closing in on Bayern Munich return
|Nani eager for improving Valencia to tackle Real Madrid
|Rashford eyes Chelsea revenge after huge FA Cup draw
|Glorious Griezmann and Aguero´s knockout drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Otamendi´s agent talks up Real Madrid switch
|He has to get used to it – Montella reacts to Bacca boos
|Low hopes to discover Germany´s Luis Suarez
|Mourinho unsure if Rooney will recover for EFL Cup final
|Rami rejects talk of Marseille switch
|Tarnat tips Manchester City´s Sane to become Germany star
|I don´t see why he should quit - Begovic tips Terry to continue
|PSG ´weakened´ without Ibrahimovic, claims Monaco´s Bakayoko
|Low believes in ´locksmith´ Gotze
|No pain, no gain for Cristiano Ronaldo
|Barcelona have no idea how to treat players - Dani Alves slams Camp Nou board
|Low: Germany´s youngsters must be good enough to beat Messi and Ronaldo
|Mandorlini replaces Juric at Genoa
|Liverpool could face ´new´ Leicester – Klopp
|Corchia excited by Bielsa arrival but Lille future remains uncertain
|Wenger: I threw up after first loss as coach
|Conte wants fairytale finish for Terry
|Iniesta: Barcelona haven´t lost faith in Luis Enrique
|Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be ´massive´ for United
|Ter Stegen doesn´t understand Barcelona fans whistling
|´He is doing a fantastic job´ – Bartomeu backs Luis Enrique
|Guardiola slams ´unacceptable´ Wenger treatment
|Spalletti: Roma goal machine Dzeko now believes he´s world class
|Emery refuses to blame referee after PSG are held
|Montella dedicates AC Milan win to Berlusconi
|The players don´t need whistles – Luis Enrique hits out at fans